BOC’s March collection hits ₧80.133B

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced last Tuesday it has set a new record with its highest monthly collection for March.

The BOC said its March collection has hit a total of P80.133 billion, surpassing its revenue target of P72.282 billion by P7.851 billion or 10.86 percent.

The figure is also higher than the P70.72 billion the BOC collected in March last year, but was also cited by the agency as a record, which it credited to higher imports and improved valuation.

Earlier this year, the BOC—then under Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz—expressed confidence it will be able to meet its full-year collection target of P901.337 billion. The BOC has also set an internal collection target of P921 billion.

Last year, the BOC’s total revenue collections rose by 34 percent on an annual basis to a record high of P862.929 billion on the back of higher imports and better system of collection.

That system, however, is hitting a snag as the BOC is entangled in a legal case involving its computerization program contract.

Last February, House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda said that past legal issues with that BOC contract should not hamper the bureau from carrying out its mandate “in an efficient and digitalized manner.”

The lawmaker has urged the Marcos administration to revisit the BOC’s computerization programs to prevent smuggling and undervaluation.

“What can we do with current systems so we can collect more duties and taxes from imports? Otherwise, our tariffs lose their ability to protect domestic industries,” Salceda said following his committee’s recent hearing on customs undervaluation and smuggling.

Last month’s collection data covers the full 31 days in office of new Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio.

Rubio was quoted in a statement as saying the March 2023 collection figures “is a testament to [the] unwavering commitment to public service” of the BOC personnel.

Rubio vowed to continue to push for reforms in the bureau “to ensure that we are providing the best service to the Filipino people and contributing to the country’s economic growth.” With additional report from Jovee Marie N. Dela Cruz