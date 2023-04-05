Blind Spot

NOT THE OTHER WOMAN

IT’S not true that the beauty queen, whose marriage to an actor seems to be on the rocks allegedly because of her husband’s cheating, caused his split from his first wife. The beauty queen has gone on a social media tirade against her husband’s alleged other woman and netizens are saying it’s karma because she stole him from his ex-wife anyway. No stealing took place because the beauty queen met the guy, who is an actor, long after his marriage to his first wife, an actress, was dissolved. The cause of the split was the actor’s dalliance with a much younger starlet. This dalliance turned into an intense love affair that continued long after the starlet returned to her homeland. Here’s an interesting piece of information: the actor was a minor when he met his future wife.

BELEAGUERED ACTOR

IT is sad to see former promising stars whose lives have gone astray. Such is the story of this actor, who was once a sought-after leading man in TV dramas. The actor got into drugs and that ended his career as leading man. But now, decades later, he is recovering and trying to work as an actor again. Sadly, his personal life is in shambles as his partner allegedly cheated on him and then left him. That was difficult because the partner was the one who earning well. In fact, during the times that the actor wasn’t working, she was the one who supported him. What’s worse is that now, he has to earn money and take care of their child, who has been left in his care.

NO TO MOM’S BOYFRIEND

WHEN this low-key heiress got married to her longtime boyfriend, she only had one request. That her mom’s boyfriend not be present. It was one of the few times that the heiress’ dad firmly told his partner their daughter’s request. The dad has no issue with his partner’s other relationship. He can actually sit on a table with the boyfriend. Their daughter is another matter. She can’t stand the boyfriend and doesn’t understand what her mom sees in the guy.

VICTIM OR VILLAIN?

THE actress has kind of portrayed herself as a victim on social media, being alone after her marriage didn’t work out. Everyone blamed the actress’ former husband for what happened because she seemed broken by what happened. The actress continues to show herself as trying to recover from what happened. She was recently spotted in a nearby country with another guy, who is said to be her new boyfriend. This is all okay with her former in-laws, who have allowed her to stay in her ex-husband’s place after they split. They took pity on the actress because she seemed alone. What irks them is that the actress’ new relationship has been going on for about a year and it has reached them that the new boyfriend is spending nights in the house—where the ex-husband also stays when he is in town.








