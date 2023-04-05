Ayala Land’s Vermosa Estate grows rapidly, excites investors, businesses, communities

Vermosa, Ayala Land’s fourth largest estate said to be the new business and lifestyle district of the South, is in intense growth mode in 2023.

The next financial and commercial center down South is expanding retail outlets and services, also adding features and amenities like parks, a government center, a church and malls that support community and commercial needs.

Residents, investors and businesses are excited about the rapid rise of commerce and a thriving community inside the 725-hectare central business and residential district that straddles the cities of Imus and Dasmariñas in Cavite. Boasting a complete package of residences, malls, offices, institutions, schools, entertainment venues, government centers, BPOs and a world-class training and lifestyle destination for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, Vermosa continues to spur growth in the Daang Hari corridor.

Meralco is putting up a dedicated substation within Vermosa to ensure continuous power to homes, commercial establishments, institutional facilities and the growing features and amenities of the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub (AVSH). A Landers store, the Ayala Malls Vermosa, Army Navy and Panda Express drive thru stores will soon rise in the area, joining food brands like Starbucks, McDonalds, Jollibee, Burger King, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and Peri Peri Chicken in servicing the area that has become a busy east-west connector. A government center will soon provide vital services with the Philippine Red Cross also putting up a headquarters in place.

Capital values for commercial lot investments have thus almost doubled at 82 percent since the Estate was launched in 2014. Home investors have expressed satisfaction with the high turnover rates of the different residential

areas.

The luxury residential lots of the 130-hectare private enclave called The Courtyards, with lot sizes ranging from 170 square meters to 1,947 square meters and dotted with grand and spacious residences already has a 77 percent turnover rate. Alveo’s Ardia, a stand-alone, 36-hectare upscale modern community with average lot sizes of 336 square meters, has a 54 percent turnover rate, while Avida Verra Settings, a 10-hectare development strategically located in the residential district, already has a 40 percent turnover rate.

Vermosa Campus Town—the estate’s commercial business district seen to be a modern, contemporary urban center with ultra-wide landscaped pedestrian walkways, bicycle lanes, jogging paths, an active street life and pocket parks—will complement the varied lifestyles of residents and outside guests.

More key developments are in the works ensuring that Vermosa lives up to its promise of being the leading growth center in the South, attracting investors and businesses wanting to expand in this part of the metro.

Vermosa is strategically located because it is near key urban centers and made accessible by a network of roads like Daang Hari, SLEX, MCX and CALAX. Vermosa also enhances its accessibility by providing access points in Daang Hari and Molino Highway to the estate’s residents, visitors and enterprises.