Airbnb: PHL bookings rise anew

‘Revenge travel” is now apparent as Airbnb reported on Tuesday that Filipinos are looking forward to go out and explore new places during the hot dry season.

Based on searches made at its platform in 2022 for check-ins between March 1 to April 30 compared to the same period last year, the volume of traffic of Airbnb users looking for stays in the Philippines has grown by almost 400 percent.

For check-ins between the two months in review booked in the fourth quarter of last year, the top five most searched cities this hot dry season by Filipino travelers are Santa Maria in Bulacan, Malay in Aklan, Baguio City in Benguet, Cebu City in Cebu, and Pasay City in Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, Manila emerged as the most sought-after domestic destination for international travelers. This was followed by famous travel hotspots Cebu City, Malay, and El Nido.

“With the Philippines aiming to become a tourism powerhouse in Asia in the next few years, we are delighted to see the current travel rebound across the country,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Such findings of the online marketplace for short-term homestays and experiences indicate the recovery of the tourism and travel industry from the ensuing health crisis.

In fact, the latest internal Airbnb data for 2022 also showed that nights booked in the Philippines using its channel more than doubled last year from 2020.

Domestic travel led the way as the country ranked as the No. 1 travel destination among local tourists in 2022.

This report, likewise, revealed that Filipinos love to visit places with their families and peers, especially during longer holidays and local festivals.

While Filipinos mostly made bookings in pairs on Airbnb, group travel saw a significant increase with confirmed nights jumping by almost 180 percent year-on-year in 2022.

On the average, guests on Airbnb made reservations for approximately three nights.

“Traveling with loved ones remains a significant priority for Filipinos, and Airbnb is well-placed to welcome travelers with our variety of unique stays at all price points,” he said.

With the reopening of most borders abroad and relaxed travel restrictions due to the constant decline in Covid-19 infections worldwide, Filipinos are also setting their sights on widening their travel horizons as they want to visit destinations both near and far.

Those who booked overseas destinations on Airbnb chose the United States (US) and Canada as the first and second, respectively, on their itinerary.

Popular Asia Pacific destinations, such as Japan, Korea, and Thailand completed their top five list. Established in 2007, Airbnb has so far welcomed 1.4 billion guests by its over four million hosts in almost every country across the globe.