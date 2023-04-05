Aboitiz trains Bukidnon IPs

Aboitiz Construction on Tuesday said it signed a partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority’s (TESDA) provincial office in Bukidnon and Maces Skills Training Institute Inc. for the training of 25 residents of Barangay Capital Angel in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

For this partnership, most of the trainees are indigenous Filipinos from the Talaandig tribe.

The said training is in line with the company’s commitment to advancing businesses and communities by upskilling and providing job opportunities to many Filipinos.

Once the trainees pass the assessment and earn the necessary certifications, they will be hired and deployed in Aboitiz Construction’s maintenance services project in Surigao del Norte.

The partnership signing event, held last March 27, was attended by TESDA Region 10 provincial director for Bukidnon John Simborios, Aboitiz Construction representatives June Donald Ecaranum and Norven Pitogo, and Maces president and edministrator Erwin Trinidad. “At Aboitiz Construction, we continue to provide employment for many Filipinos and prioritize the hiring of local residents from nearby municipalities and regions,” said Aboitiz Construction Assistant Vice President Controller and OIC head of human resources and corporate shared services Charisse De Villa.

“Through our corporate social responsibility initiatives, we aim to upskill our workers and enable them to become more equipped with the demands of the construction industry.”

Last year, Aboitiz Construction partnered with TESDA-accredited training centers in Cebu’s School for Primary and Batangas Excelsior Center for Excellence to upskill a total of 64 individuals in scaffolding and shielded metal arc welding. Most of the graduates were hired and deployed in the firm’s project sites while others are reserved for future projects.

Aboitiz Construction provides job opportunities for residents of local communities in the country. In 2022, out of the 3,474 skilled workers, 68 percent or 2,378 were sourced from communities where the company operates.