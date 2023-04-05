Aboitiz Land’s Vecino app drives record-breaking sales and distinct customer experience

Aboitiz Land attributes record-breaking sales and distinctive customer experience to the success of its proprietary digital tool, the Vecino App. The real estate arm of the Aboitiz group is reaping the results of their early investment into digitalization and is transforming the way their customers navigate the home buying experience.

The Vecino App has played a pivotal role in helping homebuyers deal with the complexities of property search and acquisition by fully digitizing each step of the homebuying journey through virtual tours, online reservations, omnichannel customer service, documentation, and even virtual turnovers.



The Aboitiz Land Vecino App is a web-based app for tracking construction progress, monthly payments, downloading SOAs and receipts, housing loan application, house acceptance and turnover scheduling, raising account concerns, and submitting feedback to Aboitiz Land.

The Vecino App is a mobile application designed to enhance the customer experience for homeowners by providing them with easy access to important information about their purchase. Home buying can be a tedious process which is why Aboitiz Land designed an easy-to-use app to improve the overall buying experience, starting with the ability to do in-app unit reservations, send scanned documents, request payment records, track progress on property turnover timelines, all the way to scheduling virtual turnovers, all from the convenience of their mobile devices.

According to David Rafael, Aboitiz Land CEO and President, the company’s digital transformation has been driven by its commitment to providing Filipinos with a superior home buying experience.

“Our early adoption of digitalization enabled us to launch our Contactless Home Buying Service, a game-changer in the industry. With the Vecino App as our backbone, we have been able to differentiate ourselves as an innovation-forward developer and offer our customers a truly seamless experience. Our app is also serving our overseas Filipino workers who are looking at investing in their hometowns. We are proud of what we have achieved so far, but we know that there is always room for improvement, and we will continue to innovate how we serve the needs of our customers,” Rafael said.

Aboitiz Land’s transformation started even before the pandemic with their early investments into their competencies in digital marketing and sales. This allowed them to pivot quickly to a digital sales operation at the onset of the pandemic, launching their Contactless Home Buying Service just two weeks after the lockdown. This forward-thinking approach positioned Aboitiz Land for success in the rapidly changing real estate market.

Vecinos can access customer support through different platforms like the Vecino Support Hub, email, calls, Facebook messenger, and soon sms, Viber and Whatsapp.

Aboitiz Land’s focus on innovation and customer experience is helping them differentiate themselves in the real estate market. In addition to the Vecino App, Aboitiz Land launched its omnichannel customer service which makes customer support available through their vecinos’ platform of choice, whether through the Vecino Support Hub, email, calls, Facebook messenger, and soon sms, Viber and Whatsapp. Soon, property management will be added to help homeowners manage their property, guest reservations and more. This is a testament to the effectiveness of their digital transformation strategy and the value they bring to vecinos.

Aboitiz Land continues to innovate to lead Filipinos home by maximizing property technology such as the use of precast concrete panels in Seafront Residences at San Juan, Batangas.

Aboitiz Land is pursuing exponential transformation through its investments in technology, data science, and artificial intelligence, as well as strategic partnerships with forward-looking companies. Besides digital innovations, Aboitiz Land is also investing in precast panel technology, which enables faster house construction and allows the company to take advantage of the increasing demand for residential properties in growing cities outside of major metropolitan areas. All these initiatives are part of Aboitiz Land’s promise to innovate ways to lead Filipinos home.

To learn more about Aboitiz Land’s Vecino App and how it can help you realize your dream of owning a home, visit https://aboitizland.com/digital-home-buying-experience/.