5 long drive tips to help you spend Holy Week with less worries

Travel will be at its height on Holy Week as Filipinos are very eager to get out and experience the world again. Many will be traveling by air, but some prefer to go on a long drive instead.

Whether it’s the cold breeze of Baguio and Tagaytay, the sun, sea, and sand of Zambales, Bataan, La Union, Batangas among others, or the spiritual spectacle and food trip in Pampanga, Pioneer Insurance is sharing the top 5 tips to help you make the most out of your road trip.

Keep your vehicle in good condition.

Nothing is more inconvenient than having your vehicle break down in the middle of your trip. Such incident can ruin the mood and take away the fun from your plans. Len Pozon, Marketing Head of the Pioneer Insurance Group of Companies, advises motorists to ensure their vehicles are tuned-up and ready for the long drive.

Drivers are advised to check if the oil and other fluids need to be replaced, and inspect if the brake pads, suspension, battery, aircon, and others are all in good condition. “More than the inconvenience, the concern here is the safety of both driver and passengers. This is the reason why vehicles should always be in good shape, especially for long trips,” Pozon added.

Always bring the necessary legal documents.

Having a violation dispute with an enforcer in a faraway place without your license or vehicle registration (OR/CR) can be a hassle. Fines can be costly too.

Pozon said that drivers and car owners should always bring the necessary documents for any unexpected traffic incidents. “It’s a basic driving reminder to never leave the house without these documents in your vehicle,” she said.

Load up your Expressway RFID Tags sufficiently.

Expect that you will not be the only one who will be going on a long drive this weekend. You can avoid long queues at the cash lane of toll booths by loading your Autosweep and EasyTrip RFIDs with the expected toll charges and adding some excess as good measure.

Pozon said that tollways usually are the cause of the traffic bottleneck in expressways. “You can maximize your time if your RFIDs are properly installed and sufficiently loaded,” she said.

Prepare to fight hunger, thirst, and boredom.

The travel time is usually longer during summer holidays because of the high volume of vehicles on the road. Pozon shared that it’s important to pack water, food, fully-charged devices, pre-loaded entertainment, and lots of patience to get the better of boredom.

“Make sure to bring sufficient food and water because stopover establishments will be packed with people. It’s also wise to download entertainment content on your devices as your mobile internet may not be dependable in some areas,” she said.

Insure your vehicle.

Vehicular accidents can happen anytime and one way you can have less worries is by getting your vehicle insured. As part of its efforts in advocating for road safety, Pioneer Insurance has made their vehicle insurance accessible and affordable, not only this Holy Week, but 24/7.

“We have made our insurance products such as the Compulsory Third Party Liability (CTPL) Insurance and RideSure Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance accessible for motorists via www.insureshop.ph.” Pozon shared.

Make sure to follow these five tips to make your long drive easy, and your vacation meaningful, and fun.