PDIC forum on procurement

byBusinessMirror
April 4, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) held a Procurement Forum to discuss the procurement projects in the pipeline for 2023 with prospective merchants, contractors, service providers, and consultants on March 3, 2023, at the PDIC building in Makati City.

The forum presented procurement requirements in the areas of human resources, organization development, corporate communications, institutional relations and information technology.

PDIC Bids and Awards Committee Chairman and Senior Vice President Sandra A. Diaz delivered her opening remarks before more than 30 prospective firms and service providers during the forum.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

LandBank to put up hubs for tax payments

byBusinessMirror
April 4, 2023

Related Posts

GCash bags award

G-XCHANGE Inc. announced its payment system GCash has been feted anew as the “Best Digital Wallet” in Asia Pacific by the TAB International Pte. Ltd. during the latter’s “The Asian Banker Global Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards 2023.”

byBusinessMirror
April 4, 2023