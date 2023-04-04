PDIC forum on procurement

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) held a Procurement Forum to discuss the procurement projects in the pipeline for 2023 with prospective merchants, contractors, service providers, and consultants on March 3, 2023, at the PDIC building in Makati City.

The forum presented procurement requirements in the areas of human resources, organization development, corporate communications, institutional relations and information technology.

PDIC Bids and Awards Committee Chairman and Senior Vice President Sandra A. Diaz delivered her opening remarks before more than 30 prospective firms and service providers during the forum.