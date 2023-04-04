New Postmaster General Luis Carlos sworn into office

Former Assistant Postmaster General for Marketing and Management Support Services Luis D. Carlos of the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) was sworn in before Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo and assumed office as the new Postmaster General and CEO on April 03, 2023.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. named Luis D. Carlos as Acting Postmaster General and member of the PHLPost Board of Directors last March 28, 2023.

During the flag-raising ceremony, the new Postmaster General urged his fellow postal workers to show our countrymen the highest level of service. “Ibalik natin ang karangalan na maging isang kawani ng PHLPost” (Let us bring back the pride of being a postal worker at PHLPost).

He added, “we still have a lot of opportunities we can work on, which can challenge the traditional, so as we can be more competitive and that is to modernize the postal operations”.

“Hindi natin kailangan baguhin ang buong sistema, ang kailangan ngayon ay pagandahin ang serbisyo natin” (It is not necessary to change the system, all it needs now is to improve the service), he said.

First, we have to develop our e-commerce platforms, digital mailboxes, and other electronic means to send documents. Empower our clients to access our service without them going out in the comfort of their homes. Second, enhance our relationship with other private e-commerce companies in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry. Third, strengthen our relationship with private companies and other countries, especially on cross-border e-commerce business, international mail forwarding at international money transfer.

To spur economic growth, particularly in agri-business, PMG Carlos believes that PHLPost as an institution can be a major logistics provider of our farmers and the agricultural sector by entering a Memorandum of Agreement with the Department of Agriculture. With this, the delivery of agricultural products such as seedlings, fertilizers, and crops to far-flung areas without access to major cities in the provinces will be much easier and faster for our farmers.

“We can help our small farmers sell their products to cities where there is a potential market for them. We wanted to help and uplift local farmers sell their product to improve their livelihood in response to the call of President BBM to improve the country’s agricultural sector “, Carlos said.

In the coming months, he promises to push for the needed reforms in the operations, identify the post office’s strengths and weaknesses and swiftly, work on them over time for the post office to survive.

PHLPost will align with the government’s development plan to enhance bureaucratic efficiency. Its efforts shall gear toward a digitalized government process and operations. This will facilitate the transformation and digitalization of the whole of government, with the vision of streamlining the bureaucracy – in line with the Marcos Jr. Administration’s thrust for a lean, efficient, and responsive government workforce.

Image credits: PHLPost





