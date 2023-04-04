LandBank to put up hubs for tax payments

THE Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) announced it will be setting up stations to help taxpayers settle their dues through online payment channels.

These hubs will be stationed within select Revenue District Offices nationwide to facilitate online payments of income tax returns during work days from April 1 to 17, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The hubs aim to assist taxpayers remit their taxes online through the BIR’s Electronic Filing and Payment System and LandBank’s e-Tax Payment System and Link.BizPortal channels.

As of December, 21, 2022, these channels have facilitated a total of more than 1.2 million tax payment transactions with total value of P117.3 billion.