Kids bike camp rolls off at BGC

SUN LIFE Financial Philippines—in its continuing effort to keep the kids busy while actively learning this summer—will hold a kids bike camp on April 16 at Track 30th Park at the Bonifacio Global City.

Set from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the camp will feature age categories from 2-4, 5-7, 8-10, 11-15 years old and includes basic skills training, road safety and etiquette, skills development and advanced skills training.

Also on tap is a short distance ride of 500 meters for children ages 2 to 7 years old and 1.5 kms for 8 to 15 years old, with or without their parents and guardians.

The bike camp, to be graced by celebrity Donny Pangilinan, is a lead-in event to the Sun Life Cycle PH on April 23 at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite, which returns after a three-year hiatus. For details, visit sunlife.cycleph.com

The event focuses on cycling as a sport and recreation and provides not only additional family bonding time but also an active and healthy lifestyle as it will disconnect kids from technology.

“Our purpose as a company is really to help Filipinos achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives,” said Sun Life Philippines Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer Carla Gonzalez-Chong. “We know that it’s now safer and cycling is a sport that has gotten more Filipinos interested. So this is the perfect time to again come as one (cycling) community.”

The Sun Life Cycle PH Vermosa will also feature the kids (2-3 years old) 100 meters ride, criterium (30 minutes solo ride) and criterium with parents and the individual 30K, 45K and 60K corporate/team ride.

The event also encourages group rides with the 3+1 promo for the individual 30K and 45K.

The Vermosa Sports Hub, a state-of-the-art sports complex in Cavite, has hosted a number of big sporting events, including the Southeast Asian Games and the Ironkids.