Insurer names new CEO

byBusinessMirror
April 4, 2023
1 minute read
Oona Insular Insurance Corp. (Oona Insurance), formerly Mapfre Insurance, announced last week it has hired Ramon Zandueta as its new president and CEO.

He will be officially taking over the reins from acting CEO Jean Israel by May 1, the insurer said.

Zandueta is currently the managing director and chairman of the board of Marsh Philippines, the local arm of the global insurance broker and risk advising company.

Zandueta’s career in the industry began in 1982 with Ayala-FGU as part of its reputable management training program. He then joined Marsh as the company’s local correspondent broker in the Philippines in 1988.

