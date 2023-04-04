GCash bags award

G-XCHANGE Inc. announced its payment system GCash has been feted anew as the “Best Digital Wallet” in Asia Pacific by the TAB International Pte. Ltd. during the latter’s “The Asian Banker Global Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards 2023.”

“Recognizing our efforts to champion financial inclusion in the country for three consecutive years fuels our motivation to strive harder to innovate for good by providing access to millions of Filipinos, wherever they may be,” Chief Marketing Officer Neil Trinidad was quoted in a statement as saying.