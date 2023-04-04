GCash bags award

byBusinessMirror
April 4, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

G-XCHANGE Inc. announced its payment system GCash has been feted anew as the “Best Digital Wallet” in Asia Pacific by the TAB International Pte. Ltd. during the latter’s “The Asian Banker Global Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards 2023.”

“Recognizing our efforts to champion financial inclusion in the country for three consecutive years fuels our motivation to strive harder to innovate for good by providing access to millions of Filipinos, wherever they may be,” Chief Marketing Officer Neil Trinidad was quoted in a statement as saying.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

BPI warns vs fraud

Uncategorized
byBusinessMirror
April 4, 2023

Related Posts

Uncategorized

BPI warns vs fraud

THE Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is urging the public to remain vigilant this Holy Week as financial cybercrimes remain rampant.

byBusinessMirror
April 4, 2023