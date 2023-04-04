Filinvest Development Corp. issues Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Author
Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC), the holding firm of the Gotianun Group, on Monday said it recorded an attributable income of P5.7 billion last year, down by 6 percent from the previous year’s P6.06 billion.
ACEN Corp. the listed energy company of conglomerate Ayala Corp., released on Monday its “Net Zero” roadmap, which includes near-term emission reduction targets.
The share price of Upson International Corp., a retailer of personal computers and information technology products, rose 20 percent to close at P2.90 during its debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Monday.