Covid-19 cases jump 33% from March 27 to April 2

byBusinessMirror
April 4, 2023
1 minute read
A total of 1,721 new Covid-19 cases were logged by the Department of Health (DOH) from March 27 to April 2, higher by 33 percent from the previous week.

The average daily case was at 246.

Of the new cases, 13 are severe or critical.

There were 58 deaths recorded but none occurred from March 20 to March 26.

The DOH also said that over 78 million have been vaccinated against the virus or 100.44 percent of the target population, while 23 million individuals received their booster shots.

On the other hand, 7.1 million senior citizens or 82.16 percent of the target population received their primary series.

Meanwhile, the DOH said that due to the ongoing migration of the Vaccine Information Management System (VIMS) by the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the DOH-Epidemiology Bureau will not be able to generate updated vaccine accomplishment until the said migration has been resolved.

“Rest assured that any data submitted or edited through the VIMS application are still accepted and duly processed,” the DOH said.

Author
BusinessMirror

