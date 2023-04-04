‘Chooks’ backs Special Olympics Pilipinas

CHOOKS-TO-GO is taking its advocacy to the next level by partnering with Special Olympics Pilipinas.

The company has always been at the forefront of promoting sports, particularly in pro 3×3 play, and this time, it is sending two employees to represent the Philippines in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games.

Learning and Development Senior Supervisor Jo-frhey Parcarey and Admin Supervisor Cristine Guimbaolibot will don the Philippine colors and serve as Unified Partners in the 17-member Special Olympics Pilipinas team.

They will train and support the special athletes who will compete in the June 17 to 25 event in Berlin, Germany.

The World Games will feature 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified Partners from 170 countries, who will compete in 24 sports.

For Parcarey and Guimbaolibot, this will be a unique opportunity to showcase their skills and abilities on the international arena.

But Chooks-to-Go’s partnership with Special Olympics Pilipinas goes beyond just sports.

The company has always been engaged in everything the organization does, including providing livelihood for people with intellectual disabilities (PIDs).

According to Chooks-to-Go’s president Ronald Mascariñas, the importance of inclusivity in the organization remains a priority.

Opportunities for people who are beyond the age limit and no longer given the chance to make a decent living elsewhere are also given importance by Chooks-to-Go.