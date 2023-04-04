BPI warns vs fraud

April 4, 2023
THE Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is urging the public to remain vigilant this Holy Week as financial cybercrimes remain rampant.

This is after the bank noted a rise in the number of emails and text messages containing bogus vacation vouchers and donation pledges.

“The public should be careful of these scams and fake offers, as fraudsters use various tactics, such as phishing, to obtain personal information,” Jonathan John B. Paz, BPI data protection officer, said.

Paz explained that cybercriminals are able to acquire confidential personal information by initially using data about a person available online and then gain other details and information directly from targets through a combination of messages, fake websites and phone calls.

BusinessMirror

