Bosch, Merilleno win car, motorcycle in Southwoods golf

JANIEFER BOSCH and Arnel Merilleno shared the spotlight with the overall gross and net champions and division winners as they bagged two of the six grand raffles prizes in the Southwoods Invitational in Carmona, Cavite, over the weekend.

Bosch drove home a brand new Toyota Raize 1.2 M/T, while Merilleno scooted off a Mitsubishi Motorcycle during awards rites at the close of Manila Southwoods’s premier member-guest tournament which drew more than 600 players at the Masters and Legends courses.

Sonny Bitong earned a round-trip ticket for two (Manila-Taipei-Manila) with hotel accommodations, James Yu won a Smart Vogue Plus OGAWA chair and Danny Samaniego and Martin Abis clinched a Herman Miller Cosm Mid-Back chair and a Herman Miller Aeron Remastered chair, respectively.

All raffle winners were Southwoods members.

Shinichi Suzuki and Teruhisa Taguchi captured the overall gross title while Melchor Bacsa and Alexander Festejo claimed the overall net trophy to lead the top finishers in the four-day championship supported by year-round sponsor Royal Caribbean/Baron Travel, hole-in-one sponsors Ogawa, Alpine Motors Philippines, Toyota Silang, Pagcor Casino Filipino and Klio International.

The other winners were: Division I–Renie Floro and Kazuo Murakami, Division II–Pablo Olivarez and Roberto Leviste, Division III–Chua and Lim, Division IV–Richard Santos and Mich Miguel and Division V–Willy Tee Ten and Fritz Lacap.

Bacsa and Festejo also topped the Sponsors/Guests division of the event backed by Platinum sponsors The Turf Company Inc., CWC International Corp. and Newport World Resorts and gold backers Agrexplore Corp., Alpha Quality (GFX) Leads Agriculture/Malveda Properties Development Corp., Mikro-Tech Capital, Inc./Capital One Energy Inc., The Manor and The Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay.