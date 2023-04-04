Book on climate change awareness, ‘A Sustainable Future’ now available in Harvard University Library

Last month Brian Poe-Llamanzares traveled around different Ivy League Schools to promote his book on sustainability in the Philippines, “A Sustainable Future”.

He donated his book to various schools. One of the schools is Harvard University. The Harvard Kennedy School executive program happily received the book and helped catalogue it in their library. The book is now proudly displayed as a new book by a Harvard Kennedy Alum at the Harvard Kennedy Library.

Poe-Llamanzares said that part of his mission was to make people around the world more aware of the Filipino fight against climate change.

“It’s an honor to have my book displayed alongside accomplished authors and academic luminaries from around the world. I’m proud to shed some light on the efforts of our nation to combat the effects of climate change.”

Poe-Llamanzares completed his executive studies in “Leadership in Crisis” at the Harvard Kennedy School of government in 2018. His book “A Sustainable Future” was completed just last year and has been warmly received by academics and fellow Filipinos. He now joins the exclusive ranks of illustrious Filipino authors to have completed a Harvard program and become a published author.