Boca Juniors women’s coach accused of sexual harassment

byThe Associated Press
April 4, 2023
1 minute read
BUENOS AIRES—A female staffer of Argentinian soccer giant Boca Juniors has accused the women’s team coach Jorge Martinez of sexual harassment.

Andrea Lucangioli, the attorney for the complainant, told local media Monday she had taken the accusation against Martinez to prosecutors. She said her client had been sexually touched by the coach against her will last year, among other incidents involving him.

Lucangioli said her client had taken the accusation to the club’s Department for Equality and Inclusion before reaching out to prosecutors.

Neither the club nor the coach has commented on the allegations.

News of the allegations was reported a day after the Boca Juniors women’s team beat archrivals River Plate, 3-0.

Author
The Associated Press

