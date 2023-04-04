365 DAYS OF DISCOUNTS | Why the Paseo Outlets is a shopaholic’s dream come true

If you’re a shopaholic on the hunt for the best deals then you’re in for a real treat! The Paseo Outlets at Greenfield City offers year-round discounts for an unrivaled shopping experience that gives you up to 80% off on some of the biggest names in fashion, sports, and lifestyle. This shopping destination is a dream come true if you love to shop till you drop.

Check out these brands and you’re sure to discover a unique find at a price that’ll blow you away:

158 Designer’s Blvd. (designer brands)

American Eagle Outfitters Outlet

adidas outlet

Bench Depot (Cotton On, Call It Spring, Kashieca, La Senza, Pedro)

BrandSmart

Crocs Outlet

F&F (designer brands)

Fusion Outlet (Merrell, No Fear, Saucony, Skechers)

Giordano Outlet

Levi’s Factory Outlet

Marks & Spencer Outlet

Nike Factory Store

Oakley Vault

Park Outlet (formerly Nike Park)

Payless Shoesource

Samsonite Outlet

Speedo Outlet

Sperry / Keds Outlet

Sunglass Haven Outlet

The Outlet (Banana Republic/Gap/Old Navy)

Timberland Outlet

Time Collection Outlet Store

Under Armour Outlet

USDS Outlet

west elm Outlet

Pottery Barn Outlet

There’s always something new to discover at the Paseo Outlets and exciting things are brewing in the near future. In the first half of 2023 alone, you’ll find the largest Puma outlet in the Philippines opening in these grounds. The famed Crocs outlet store will be doubling in size and the new Paseo 6 building will be home to the new Skechers outlet store that will span over 500 square meters in size. A new Sunglass Haven has just opened its doors so you can now shop trendy designer eyewear from brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Carrera, Fendi, Hugo Boss, and many more.

Of course, no shopping day is complete without a marvelous meal built in and you’ll find no shortage of options at the Paseo Outlets. Satiate your cravings at the newly opened Marugame Udon where you’ll find hand-crafted udon bowls, tempura, and beverages that are prepared in a theater kitchen for your enjoyment and come at affordable prices from Php150 to Php300 a meal. You can also feast at Shabway to enjoy unlimited grill and shabu-shabu or check out the new Something Korean Café which is sure to be the perfect backdrop to live out your

K-drama dreams with a perfect Korean vibe. Finish off your meal with the famed fluffy grilled cheese ensaymada and hot chocolate of Café Mary Grace that’s opening on September 2023.

But shopping and dining aren’t the only things you can do at the Paseo Outlets. The mall boasts a variety of entertainment options for all ages, including the GoKart Adventure where you can rent pedal karts and race around with your family and friends. And for those who love golf, the BBC Golf virtual golf experience is a must-try.

You won’t run out of unique and enjoyable experiences at the Paseo Outlets. The mall itself is designed to resemble a charming town, complete with cobblestone streets and colorful storefronts. The open-air layout and lush greenery also make it a great place to stroll around and take in the sights and sounds.

Its convenient location makes it easily accessible via private or public transportation, and it’s just a short drive from Metro Manila, making it the perfect destination for a day trip or weekend getaway.

In short, Paseo Outlets at Greenfield City is a must-visit destination for those who love shopping, entertainment, and good food. So why wait for a sale event when you can get discounts every day? Come and discover unique finds from your favorite brands and experience a fun-filled day with your loved ones at the Paseo Outlets.

The Paseo Outlets is located along Tagaytay Balibago Road, Greenfield City, Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

To learn more, visit us at our website, Facebook, Instagram, and Viber Community.