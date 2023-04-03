Women-led beauty brands step up

FILIPINO beauty brands have really been stepping, not just with product releases but also with how they encourage the communities they are in to get involved with worthy advocacies.

Beautéderm is one of my favorite local brands not only because I like many of their products but also because I admire the company’s commitment to helping others. They provide livelihood for many Filipinos, including their dealers, and help send many deserving students through school.

Beautéderm has partnered with local endorsers from La Union to push president and CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan’s mission to help others.

“Beautéderm is dedicated to serving people—through giving programs for strong and inspiring women, single mothers, scholarships for underprivileged children, and providing quality assistance to the elderly,” said Anicoche-Tan.

Beautederm’s new partners in helping others and making the brand even more popular include La Union Gov. Raphaelle Veronica “Rafy” Ortega-David, Rep. Francisco Paolo Ortega V, Councilor Lucia Esperanza Valero, Dr. Angelica Maranan-Maglanoc, lawyer Myra-Diwata Rivera-Caroy, Althea Mavis Salazar, John Kirby Savellano, Tom Tuason, Erven Jay Silverie, Lovelia Ollero, Ozzy Gallardo, Divina Marie Villanueva, Nick Ordinario, Benito Nerida, and Anjali Camacho Pradeep Kumar.

“These trailblazers have established their names in their community and have already gained the trust of their kababayans. This will enable them to capture the hearts of more local consumers and let them know about Beautéderm and its advocacies,” said Anicoche-Tan.

The local endorsers in La Union are open about their admiration for Beautederm’s growth and what the brand stands for.

With a solid business group and a star-studded roster of ambassadors, Beautéderm is considered a market leader.

Its latest signature skin-care set, Blanc Set, has been getting positive reviews from consumers.

“We take pride in producing high-quality, FDA-approved products that really deliver results,” said Anicoche-Tan.

Speaking of Filipino brands, one of the events I missed last month because I was sick was the opening of the Pili Ani flagship store in Mitsukoshi Department Store with Bretman Rock as guest of honor. If you don’t know yet, Pili Ani is a Filipino brand of skin care, wellness, and beauty products that highlight local, sustainably sourced ingredients like pili and elemi oils.

Bretman, who was in the Philippines recently for his book tour, is actually a Pili Ani fan and his favorite product from the brand is Deep Detox Volcanic Exfoliating Mask.

“When I first saw this about two years ago, I seriously thought Pili Ani was a Hawaiian brand. I guess that’s because of the packaging which is shaped like a volcano. We have a lot of volcanoes in Hawaii,” said Bretman.

“I was so pleased to find out that Pili Ani is a global Filipino beauty brand. Finally, we have something in the global beauty space that represents us. Oftentimes we hear about Japanese and Korean beauty trends and products. It’s about time that we celebrate Filipino beauty,” said the online superstar, who is known for his unfiltered approach to content creation.

Pili Ani was founded by Rosalina Tan and Mary Jane Tan-Ong, who strongly believe that “Made in the Philippines” beauty products can go global.

During the Pili Ani opening at Mitsukoshi, Bretman shared an important beauty travel tip. He applies the Pili Ani Deep Detox Volcanic Exfoliating Mask two days before his trip instead of on the day itself.

He also brings Pili Ani’s Essential Oils in his pocket or purse to ease his anxiety when he’s traveling.

Nonstop travel to different time zones takes a toll on your skin. According to Bretman, sleep is the ultimate cure—to keep skin glowing and fight off jet lag. He revealed that a beauty pillow (which is found on Amazon) has made all the difference for his skin.

“I’m a pillow sleeper!” he said. “So my face is always flat on the pillow case which is really bad for your skin.”

Shop Pili Ani online at www.piliani.com.ph, or via Lazada, and Shopee. Pili Ani is also available in R3 Power Plant Mall, Level 4 SM Megamall, and select Beauty Bar, Kultura, All Green, and Watsons stores.

And from content creator Mae Layug’s GRWM Cosmetics comes a massive 25-piece summer makeup collection that includes brow gels, contour and bronzer sticks, liquid highlighter, and sheer lip balms.

There have been mixed reviews about the products and I think that’s quite normal. The thing is that I really admire Layug for having a brand that puts out products that are inclusive.

As a morena, I have had many traumatic experiences with local beauty brands where the darkest shade is about six times lighter than my skin tone. When I asked, I would always be told, “Oh, that’s okay for morenas!”

But GRWM and other Filipino brands like Issy & Co. and Detail Cosmetics have changed that and as a consumer, I am very grateful in behalf of the younger me who only had P500 or less to spend on a face powder or foundation.

Image credits: Pili Ani





