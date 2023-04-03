Upson International to list shares on PSE main board

Upson International Corp., a retailer of personal computers and information technology products, will list its shares on the main board of the Philippine Stock Exchange on April 3.

“We are happy to note that we had a healthy participation of institutional investors, with a significant majority of investors from foreign funds which is a strong testament to their confidence in our company, the retail sector, and the Philippines at large,” company president and CEO Arlene Sy said.

The offering of Upson, the second initial public offering of the year, consisted of 625 million primary common shares, with an overallotment option of up to 62.5 million shares, priced at P2.40 per share. The IPO raised P1.65 billion.

First Metro Investment Corp. was the issue manager, bookrunner and joint lead underwriter of the IPO, while RCBC Capital Corp. was joint lead underwriter.

Net proceeds of the company from the IPO are estimated at P1.42 billion.

The company plans to use this amount to fund its committed store network expansion by opening 250 stores from 2023 to 2027, or an additional retail space of 25,000 square meters. For this year, Upson aims to open 50 stores within the National Capital Region, and key cities in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“We understand the ever-growing need for electronic gadgets and accessories, and how it invites competition. Nevertheless, we believe that to maintain our market leadership and for a stronger presence, this will be attained by further establishing stores nationwide. Having a robust nationwide network also helps sustain our customers’ top-of-mind recall of our brands,” Sy said.

Upson operates a nationwide retail network of 200 stores as of September 2022, with retail brand outlets such as Octagon Computer Superstore, Micro Valley, Gadget King and Octagon Mobile as well as concept and specialty stores like Acer, HP, Brother, and Silvertec in select locations.

As of end of the third quarter of 2022, Upson reported a net income of P400.23 million, 68 percent higher than the previous year’s P237.38 million. Net sales, meanwhile, rose 10 percent to P7.03 billion for the period from the previous P6.38 billion.