State pension’s provident fund hits ₧35B

SOCIAL Security System (SSS) President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando L. Macasaet announced over the weekend that the total member savings collection from the Workers’ Investment and Savings Program, or “Wisp,” has reached P35.84 billion from 4.9 million SSS members in its second year of implementation.

Macasaet was quoted in a statement as saying that the savings collection under the “Wisp” has more than doubled since the start of the program in 2021.

The SSS chief explained that from January to December 2021, the pension fund manager initially collected P15.48 billion. In 2022, the savings collection grew by 31 percent to P20.4 billion which brought the total “Wisp” contributions to P35.84 billion.

Moreover, members contributing to the “Wisp” also grew to 4.9 million contributing members, up by 33 percent from 3.7 million members in 2021.

The “Wisp” is a mandatory provident fund scheme managed by SSS that serves as another savings for private-sector workers and other individual paying members, which was launched in January 2021. “It promotes the principle of Work, ‘Save, Invest and Prosper’ so that members can have a better retirement package aside from their regular SSS benefit,” the statement read.

Added earnings

THE SSS said its “Wisp” is one of the key provisions under Republic Act 11199 or the Social Security Act of 2018. “It is a safe, convenient, principal-protected and tax-free individual retirement savings plan which will supplement a member’s savings from their regular Social Security program.”

“Under the WISP, each contributing member will have an account wherein SSS will place their contributions and investment earnings,” Macasaet said. “Not only are they saving for their retirement, but their contributions are also earning through the program.”

Qualified are those private-sector employees, self-employed individuals, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and voluntary members who have no final claim and have contributions in the regular SSS program and have a Monthly Salary Credit (MSC) that exceeds P20,000.

Members pay their “Wisp” contributions together with their regular SSS contributions.

Investment vehicle

ASIDE from serving as a savings scheme, Macasaet elaborated that the program also functions as an investment vehicle for SSS members. The SSS pools the contributions collected from the program and invests them in the capital markets. Earnings realized from the “Wisp” will be distributed proportionately based on the member’s contributions.

Members can check their “Wisp” contribution online through their My.SSS account. They can log in on their online account. Go to the Inquiry tab and click on Contributions to view their contributions in the WISP as well as their contributions in the regular Social Security program and WISP Plus.

According to Macasaet, the “Wisp” had a good start with a 6.39 percent return on investment (ROI) in 2021 and an estimated 3.4 percent ROI in 2022.

The SSS chief further explained that the “Wisp” outperformed the balance fund market benchmarks, which were 0.15 percent and -1.25 percent in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

“This indicates that members’ savings invested in ‘Wisp’ will generate decent earnings, which will be added to their total contributions,” Macasaet said. “Consequently, when they retire, they will receive higher benefits from the program.”