SSS places funds under SECB TAMG

THE Social Security System (SSS), the government’s social insurance program for the country’s private sector workers and their families, has awarded the Trust and Asset Management Group (TAMG) of Security Bank Corp. (PSE: SECB) with a fund management contract, the lender announced last Monday.

The country’s tenth-largest bank in terms of assets said its TAMG will manage two mandates with a total “asset under management” of P2.5 billion for a period of three years. This comes after a three-month rigorous bidding process, participated in by various local fund managers in the Philippines, a statement by the SECB read.

Since 2019, the SSS has tapped reputable partners in the fund management industry to enhance the investment portfolio return and consequently extend the actuarial life of the SSS Fund, according to the lender.

“We’re very thankful for the confidence and trust that Social Security System has given to us at Security Bank. Being able to manage funds for one of the largest government institutions in the country is an opportunity we are very proud of,” SECB Vice-President Carmela T. Lim was quoted in the statement as saying.

Lim, who is also division head of sales and client acquisition of the TAMG, added that through this partnership, the lender “can extend our promise of ‘better banking’ not only to [the] SSS but also to its members, through prudent fund management.”

The P2.5 billion that will be managed by the TAMG consists of P1.5 billion “balanced fund” mandate and P1 billion “pure fixed income fund” mandate, SECB explained.

The bank said its TAMG offers a wide array of investment and trust services for its clients, including Unit Investment Trust Funds (UITF), retirement funds, investment management accounts, escrow agency accounts and corporate and pre-need trusts.

The SSS is the country’s largest pension fund institution that addresses the basic needs of the private sector workers and their families by protecting them from the hazards of disability, sickness, old age, and death by providing for other benefits in case of unemployment, maternity and work injury.