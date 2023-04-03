SHEER PERFECTION

April 3, 2023
AT a time when Filipinas embrace and appreciate multitasking, The Body Shop’s Lip and Cheek Stain has become a customer favorite. 

Just as women balance career and family, work and school, or simply juggling the many different assignments in the office, this hardworking beauty product highlights both lips and cheeks.

The good news is that the Lip and Cheek stain is now even better: welcome The Body Shop’s Sheer Touch.

Swipe on that natural-looking flushed color with this makeup multitasker for eyes, lips and cheeks.  Glow with its lightweight and long-lasting 12-hour moisturization.  Better still, especially for the eco-conscious, it comes in a recycled glass bottle.

Marvelously multitasking, The Body Shop’s Sheer Touch is available at The Body Shop stores and on www.thebodyshop.com.ph.

BusinessMirror

