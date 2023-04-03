Senators back MUP pension reform drive

The Department of National Defense (DND) said on Monday that it recognizes the concerns of soldiers and retirees regarding the military and uniformed personnel (MUP) pension system and appealed for understanding as options for reforms are being carefully evaluated.

“We would like to give our assurance to our stakeholders that the government will always look after the welfare and livelihood of our men and women in uniform,” said DND Officer-in-Charge Carlito Galvez Jr.

“Proposed reforms to the MUP pension system are still currently being studied, while we also conduct consultations with active and retired uniformed personnel regarding the matter,” he added.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno last week warned of a “fiscal collapse” in the military’s pension system unless it is revised or change, given that its funding is totally being shouldered by the government sans contribution from the retirees and pensioners.

Remedial legislation

SEN. Jinggoy Estrada, backed by fellow senators, is pushing the urgent passage of remedial legislation embodying timely reforms to protect “against fiscal hemorrhage” that the current pension system for MUP retirees is causing government coffers.

“Indeed, we are facing a ballooning pension requirement without viable funding sources,” the senator warned, reminding that “the MUP pensions are way higher than the budgetary requirement for the base pay of active soldiers and policemen.”

The senator clarified that “it is for this reason that we have laid down a proposal to provide a mechanism for our government to balance and sustain financial flexibility, while also guaranteeing our men and women in uniform that the State can and will continue to provide suitable benefits and remuneration to them as there is a need to ensure and maintain a viable pension system.”

Estrada added his remedial legislation, embodied in Senate Bill No. 284 “seeks to provide a unified system for separation, retirement, and pension of the MUP services was filed in July last year.”

He noted that similar bills were likewise introduced by Senators Sonny Angara and Bong Revilla Jr., noting that “these measures are pending in the Committee on National Defense and Security and will be taken up when we resume our plenary work next month.”

Moreover, Estrada reminded that “still on the table is the bill rationalizing the disability pension of veterans and we have just concluded the period of interpellation before we went on recess two weeks ago.”

He added: “Inuna po namin ito dahil sa ganang amin, may pangangailangan ang reporma sa pension ng mga beteranong may tinamong kapansanan in the line of duty.”

Secretary Diokno announced last week that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has approved decreasing the contributions of government to the pool of funds for the pension of MUP, among other reforms to avoid a fiscal collapse.

At a news conference in Malacañang, Diokno disclosed that Marcos decided to finally address the significant burden on government finances of pension to these state employees.

For this year alone, Diokno said the government would spend more than P120 billion (roughly $2.21 billion at current exchange rates) to fund the pension of those serving under several state institutions. The latter are: the Armed Forces of the Philippines; the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology; the Bureau of Fire Protection; the Philippine National Police; the Philippine Public Safety College; the Philippine Coast Guard; and, the Bureau of Corrections.

“It’s not sustainable. I said, if this goes on, there will be a fiscal collapse,” Diokno told reporters.

With Rene Acosta