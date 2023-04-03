Senate resolution calls for probe into ‘tragic condition’ of NCMH facilities

The Senate is poised to mount an inquiry into the “tragic condition” of the state-run National Center for Mental Health (NCMH), acting on Resolution 562 authored by Sen. Raffy Tulfo.

As filed, the Tulfo Resolution sought to “investigate the tragic condition of the patients” at the NCMH facilities that were reported, “not receiving the specialized care and treatment they deserve because of the hospital’s poor facilities.”

In filing Resolution 562, the Senate Committee on Health was directed to conduct an inquiry on the condition of the facilities in the NCMH to ensure that patients receive proper care, as well as “address the reported corruption in its management.”

Tulfo earlier conducted a surprise ocular inspection at the NCMH after receiving a tip from a concerned netizen that the mental health patients in said hospital are “being treated unjustly or even worse than animals.”

“Nakakalungkot na makita ang kalunos-lunos na kalagayan ng ilang mga pasyente sa NCMH,” he said, adding: “Kung mahina ang iyong sikmura, tiyak na masusuka ka sa sobrang baho ng kanilang ward. Daig pa ang amoy ng kulungan ng baboy.”

Moreover, the lawmaker lamented that patients were made to sleep on the floor “without banig, kumot o unan,” noting that the patients are cramped like sardines. “Nagsisiksikan na parang mga sardinas at sobrang init na mistulang pugon dahil walang ventilation at kulang sa electric fan,” the senator recalled.

Tulfo recalled that he first visited Pavilion 8 or the Female Ward that, he recalled, “smelled of patients’ feces and urine, which was made even awful by the smell of garbage dumped outside.”

Recalling the visit, the senator recommended to the NCMH chief to “use humidifier, automatic round-the-clock disinfectant spray, and clean the room at least two times a day.”

Tulfo also visited Pavilion 4 or the Forensic Ward housing patients with pending cases, noting the cramped pavilion with no ventilation, save for the two ceiling fans, housing roughly 50 patients, but its capacity is only up to 10 pax.

In filing the resolution, Tulfo sought to identify the root causes of the problems and lapses in the facilities and operations of NCMH, as well as assess the quality of care, treatment, and support provided to patients in the hospital.

A member of the Senate Committee on Health, the lawmaker, likewise, also stressed the need to “hold accountable those responsible for corruption or any lapses, negligence, or violations of laws, rules, and regulations governing mental health care services.

Tulfo observed that there was one abandoned pavilion in NCMH, and its construction was not finished despite a budget of P60 million.

In fact, Tulfo further divulged that it was also the reason why a former chief of NCMH was murdered because he disclosed alleged incidents of corruption and other anomalies in the said hospital, adding that all those allegedly involved in the anomalies are still scot-free.

Moreover, Tulfo reminded that budget allocated by the government for NCMH should be used to improve the quality of care and support provided to patients instead of being “pocketed by corrupt people using the money for their own benefit.” Butch Fernandez