SC affirms ruling that BGC is part of Taguig

THE Supreme Court has affirmed with finality its 2021 decision which held that the disputed 729-hectare Bonifacio Global City complex and several other barangays in Makati are actually part of Taguig City.

In a two-page resolution, the SC’s Special Third Division denied the motion for reconsideration filed by the Makati City government seeking the reversal of its December 1, 2021 ruling favoring the Taguig City government in the territorial dispute case.

“Acting on petitioner’s omnibus motion for reconsideration of the decision promulgated on December 1, 2021, which denied the petition for review on certiorari, the Court resolves to deny the motion with finality, the basic issues therein raised having been duly considered and passed upon by the Court in the aforesaid decision,” the resolution read.

The SC, in its 2021 decision, also made permanent the writ of preliminary injunction issued on August 2, 1994 by the Regional Trial Court of Pasig City, enjoining the Makati City government “from exercising jurisdiction over, making improvements on, or otherwise treating as part of its territory” Parcels 3 and 4, Psu 2031, comprising Fort Bonifacio, including the so-called Inner Fort comprising of Barangays Pembo, Comembo, Cembo, South Cembo, West Rembo, East Rembo and Pitogo.

The Philippine Army headquarters, Navy installation, Marines’ headquarters, Consular area, Jusmag area, Heritage Park, Libingan ng mga Bayani, AFP Officers Village and the so-called six villages are situated in the said areas.

“Considering the historical evidence adduced, cadastral surveys submitted, and the contemporaneous acts of lawful authorities, we find that Taguig presented evidence that is more convincing and worthier of belief than proffered by Makati. Consequently, we rule that Taguig has a superior claim to the disputed areas,” the SC said in denying the petition filed by Makati City Hall seeking reversal of the Court of Appeals decision which denied its appeal to overturn the Pasig RTC ruling on the ground of forum shopping.

The Taguig City government welcomed the SC’s final ruling on the issue, saying the end of the dispute between the two cities marks the start of “a new chapter for Taguig and its people.”

“In a way Taguig is not the only victor in this legal contest. In a bigger sense, with both parties putting their trust in the legal system, it is the rule of law which prevailed,” it said.

“We will work even harder to expand and improve the services we run for our constituents, by introducing new programs and projects. We have the resources to bring about a transformative, lively, and caring city,” it added.

Image credits: Mdvedwards | Dreamstime.com





