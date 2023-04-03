Remulla tags Rep. Teves as ‘executive producer’ in Degamo murder case

The government is nearing the end of its quest for justice for murdered Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others following the arrest of another suspect who was a security escort of Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves.

“We are now at the tail end of our quest for justice,” said Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. during a news briefing on Monday by members of the Task Force Degamo, which included the Justice and Defense departments on the latest developments in the case of Degamo and eight others.

The victims were killed last month by gunmen who broke into the compound of the late governor in Pamplona, Negros Oriental. Eighteen others were also injured during the attack, which the government has blamed on Teves as the alleged mastermind. The Negros Oriental lawmaker, however, denied the allegation.

During the briefing, Abalos said the last suspect in the killing, Marvin Halaman Miranda, had been arrested by the government and he is currently under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Miranda, he said is a long time security escort and bodyguard of Teves, and based on the confessions of all the other arrested suspects, was the one who recruited them and provided logistics for the killing of Degamo.

Abalos said Miranda was previously arrested on charges of illegal possession of firearms and pleaded to a lesser offense for which he was convicted on June 29, 2020. He was ordered jailed for one up to two years.

The head of the Task Force Degamo said they have already accounted all of the suspects in the killing with Miranda’s arrest. All of the suspects are currently the NBI’s custody.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said all of the suspects are facing charges that include multiple murder and would also be charged with illegal possession of firearms.

He said, two charges, including murder are also being readied against Teves.

During the same briefing, Abalos said that the government has seized seven firearms, improvised explosive devices and bomb components in the two properties owned by Teves’ younger brother, former Governor Henry Pryde Teves.

The weapons, buried 10 feet below the ground and recovered with the use of backhoes, were seized during a weeklong search by authorities for firearms.

One of the firearms taken was a sniper rifle registered under the name of Rep. Teves.

Abalos said the government also recovered burned identification cards of some suspects.

“With evidence on hand, pursuit of justice is within our sight,” Abalos said.

IN a separate interview with reporters, Remulla on Monday tagged Rep. Teves as the possible mastermind behind the killing of Degamo.

Remulla made the statement after confirming the arrest of military reservist Miranda, who is allegedly one of the masterminds in the Degamo slay case.

In an interview with reporters, Remulla referred to Miranda as “casting director” in the plot to kill Degamo, while Teves acted as “executive producer.”

“Like in a movie, he [Miranda] is the director and casting director…while Congressman Teves is the executive producer,” Remulla said.

Miranda, according to Remulla, was allegedly the one who recruited people to carry out the plan to assassinate Degamo.

“He was the one who recruited people and he also participated in the planning,” the DOJ chief alleged.

Remulla disclosed last Friday that one of the masterminds in the gruesome crime has been arrested by the NBI while fleeing Negros Oriental.

He, however, did not name the person arrested as he was still undergoing debriefing by the NBI.

When asked if Miranda is being considered to be placed under the Witness Protection Program (WPP), Remulla said it was still too early to discuss such a possibility because he is still undergoing investigation by the NBI.

“I don’t know what he has told our investigators so far. I don’t have his statements with me. If he has already issued a statement, I have no idea,” Remulla said.

Miranda was scheduled to undergo inquest proceedings before the Department of Justice on Monday.