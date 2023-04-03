‘Quarantine’ artist showcases artworks in Newport

byRoderick Abad
April 3, 2023
2 minute read
ARTISTESPACE recently showcased Enigma, the first solo exhibit of artist Patrick Henry “Dennis” Naval, featuring his 35 paintings and five sculptures at The Grove in Newport Mall of Newport World Resorts, Pasay City. The exhibit was on view until March 24.

His expressionism showcased was the culmination of the body of works he created during the Covid-19 lockdown.

In an interview, Naval recalled that he rediscovered art as a sanctuary—the escape and peace he was longing for amid the global health crisis.

“I am a quarantine artist. I just started two years ago. Then, I was quite surprised that I could produce these kinds of paintings. The feedback from my friends was very encouraging. What I did was explore more, with the guidance of ArtisteSpace,” he said.

According to Naval, he was told by ArtisteSpace Inc. managing director Anton V. Magpantay that the maturity of an artist comes out past 50. He said: “I’m fortunate that I have now achieved such.”

Sharing some common friends, Naval and Magpantay met and talked last September 2022. Seeing his masterpieces, the latter easily became a believer in his artistry and convinced him to showcase his creations to the public.

“When I saw his artworks, I saw the potential. I told him, you’re a global artist. Don’t represent only the Philippines because the idea for artwork is very universal,” Magpantay advised the artist.

Heeding the advice, Naval translated his daily personal encounter with ordinary people to modern art using acrylics, oil, soft pastel, watercolor, or any material he could get his hands on.

His unconventional expression of traditional life is apparent in his signature style which he described as rendering “exaggerated eyes and hands just to show emotions.” This is particularly evident in his “Abuelo,” “Inday” and “Q Ave” series, as well as in his metal sculptures. Part of the proceeds from the artworks sold will go to the alternative learning program KLIKme.

“For us to grow, we need to give,” said Naval, who is currently the chief executive officer and design director of PHCN Architectural Designers Den. “I’m thankful that I’m not at the stage of building up myself [as an artist].”

