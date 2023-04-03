PHILIPPINE National Bank (PSE: PNB) announced it is collaborating with the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) as part of its efforts to sustain a strong workforce through partnerships with the academe.

The lender said PNB Chairman Federico C. Pascual, together with the bank’s human resource team, met with PUP President Manuel M. Muhi last March 17 at the PUP Santa Mesa campus to discuss how the two institutions can work together to provide graduating students of the coeducational state university with potential employment opportunities.

“We are happy to partner with PUP and be able to help promising graduates carve a rewarding career in the field of banking and finance,” Pascual was quoted in a statement as saying. “PNB is a place where young talents can explore many opportunities for learning and growth.”

According to the PNB executive, he considers the initiative as “is in line with our thrust on sustainability as we ensure a steady pool of fresh and high-potential talents who can help us push our strategy and accomplish our business objectives.”

The lender cited a dot-com survey of 550 companies revealed that PUP is the top school most companies prefer to get fresh graduates from. Respondent-companies said that PUP graduates, in general, are very hard-working, often going the extra mile in their job.

Muhi underscored the importance of having a good start after graduation for students.

“PUP is glad to help find the right match between our pool of graduating students and the hiring requirements of PNB,” he said. “This partnership with a stable and esteemed institution like PNB is part of our continued guidance and support to our students—even after college life. Our hope is for them to become productive and responsible citizens who can contribute to society.”

Image credits: Philippine National Bank





