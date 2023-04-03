PHL median mobile speed dips slightly in Feb–Ookla

While the Philippines saw an increase in median broadband speed, its median mobile speed was flattish in February, data from Ookla showed.

According to Ookla’s latest report on the Philippines, the country’s median broadband speed increased to 90.03Mbps in February from 88.13Mbps the month before. Average fixed broadband speed settled at 142.57Mbps.

Mobile median speed slightly dipped as the country yielded a download speed of 24.58Mbps from 24.59Mbps in January. Average mobile speed registered at 58.66Mbps.

National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) Commissioner Ella Blanca B. Lopez said the agency is focused on “ensuring improvement of internet speed… as the country fasttracks its digitization.”

“We are also happy that Elon Musk’s Starlink is also now available in the country to give Filipinos in underserved and unserved areas fast and reliable internet,” she said.

Starlink officially launched its commercial services last month. Starlink—the satellite network developed and operated by SpaceX that is owned by multibillionaire Elon Musk—is also now being used in the Philippines to address the connectivity gap in isolated areas, especially for education and local governance.

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) announced over the weekend that Starlink is part of the agency’s Introducing Non-Geostationary Satellite Constellations Test Deployment to Improve Internet Services (Incentivise) Project, the agency said in a news release.

PhilSA launched the Incentivise open call in October 2021 with the aim of focusing on the space segment and emerging space technologies in order to address the digital divide in the country.

The agency is implementing the project with the Department of Science and Technology’s Advanced Science and Technology Institute, and in collaboration with the USAID-Better Access and Connectivity.

So far, Starlink kits have been installed by PhilSA in Barangay Apad, Jomalig, Quezon province, and in Barangay Dikapanikian, Dingalan, Aurora, which are among the geographically-isolated and disadvantaged areas in the Philippines.