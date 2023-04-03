PHL is the manning capital of the world

The Philippines is the world’s largest supplier of seafarers. About 400,000 Filipino seafarers are on board merchant shipping vessels at any given time around the world. Industry estimates said Filipino sea-based workers account for more than 25 percent of 1.5 million mariners worldwide, making the country the manning capital of the world.

An audit conducted by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), however, indicated that the Philippines has not been complying with international maritime safety standards. The findings threatened the jobs of more than 50,000 Filipino seafarers deployed in European Union member-states. In December 2021, the European Commission warned that it would withdraw recognition of Philippine-issued certificates unless measures were taken to address training and other procedures.

In March 2022, the Maritime Industry Authority submitted to a visiting delegation of the European Union the country’s response to the EMSA report on our system of maritime education, training and certification. On top of the actions that authorities have implemented, the Philippines committed to undertake additional corrective measures to ensure the continued improvement of the country’s maritime training system.

President Marcos said the concern over the seafarer certificates had been a problem for sea-based workers for more than a decade, and was among the issues he discussed with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen when he visited Brussels in December. He assured von der Leyen that concerned Philippine agencies are working together to ensure that the country finally pass the standards for seafaring set by the European Union.

A monumental crisis for the Philippine manning sector was averted on Friday when the EU Commission Directorate General for Mobility and Transport declared the Philippines compliant with international maritime standards, securing the jobs of 50,000 Filipino seafarers in EU-flagged vessels.

The official statement read: “Today, the European Commission has decided to continue recognizing certificates for seafarers issued by the Philippines, one of the world’s largest maritime labor supply countries. In December 2021, following a detailed assessment of the training and certification system in place, the Commission had informed the Philippines that recognition of their seafarer certificates would be withdrawn unless serious measures were taken, including the compliance with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for seafarers (STCW). Since then, the Philippines has made serious efforts to comply with the requirements, in particular in key areas like the monitoring, supervision and evaluation of training and assessment.”

Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said: “We appreciate the constructive cooperation with the Philippine authorities and welcome their efforts to improve the system for training and certifying seafarers. The Philippines provide a significant and valued part of the European and global shipping industry’s maritime workforce—indeed, with roughly 50,000 Filipino masters and officers currently working on EU-flagged ships. The Philippines can count on our technical support to further improve the implementation and oversight of minimum education, training and certification requirements, as well as living and working conditions.”

Vălean said “the Commission intends to provide the Philippines with technical assistance to further improve its education, training and certification system for seafarers, as was also discussed between President Ursula von der Leyen and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in the margins of the EU-Asean summit last December.”

President Marcos on Sunday welcomed the European Commission’s announcement that it will continue to recognize certificates of seafarers issued by the Philippines, allowing Filipinos to continue working on EU-flagged vessels.

Reaffirming his administration’s promise to prioritize the local maritime industry and provide all the necessary support, the President said the government will do everything to address outstanding issues confronting the industry in an effort to preserve the country’s position as the manning capital of the world.

Filipino seafarers remitted $6.54 billion in 2021, according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas data. At a time when most countries in the world are facing sharp growth slowdowns, the Philippines badly needs the sea-based sector’s dollar remittances.

Image credits: Jimbo Albano





