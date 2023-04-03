PBBM to attend King Charles’s coronation

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. is set to fly to London next month to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

In a brief statement on Monday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) confirmed Marcos and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos have accepted the invitation to attend the coronation of Charles III and The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The symbolic religious event, wherein the King is crowned to formalize his title and power, is expected to draw world leaders, diplomats, politicians and royals from all over the world.

The President and the First Lady have also accepted the invitation to a Reception at Buckingham Palace in advance of the coronation on May 5, said PCO Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil.

Ambassador Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. earlier announced the attendance of the President to the coronation.

Locsin said he will not attend the event since the invitation was only for the President and his spouse.

He also disclosed the President will have to immediately leave the United Kingdom after the event since he will attend the Association of Southeast Asian (Asean) Summit.

Image credits: AP/Alastair Grant, Pool





