PBBM to attend King Charles’s coronation

bySamuel P. Medenilla
April 3, 2023
1 minute read
In file photo: Prince Charles is seated next to the Queen’s crown during the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster in London, May 10, 2022.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. is set to fly to London next month to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

In a brief statement on Monday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) confirmed Marcos and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos have accepted the invitation to attend the coronation of Charles III and The Queen Consort at  Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The symbolic religious event, wherein the King is crowned to formalize his title and power, is expected to draw world leaders, diplomats, politicians and royals from all over the world.

The President and the First Lady have also accepted the invitation to a Reception at Buckingham Palace in advance of the coronation on May 5, said PCO Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil.

Ambassador Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. earlier announced the attendance of the President to the coronation.

Locsin said he will not attend the event since the invitation was only for the President and his spouse.

He also disclosed the President will have to immediately leave the United Kingdom after the event since he will attend the Association of Southeast Asian (Asean) Summit. 

Image credits: AP/Alastair Grant, Pool



AP/Alastair Grant, Pool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Samuel P. Medenilla
Samuel Raphael P. Medenilla graduated with a journalism degree at the University of Santo Tomas in 2009. He started working in BusinessMirror in 2018 and is currently covering the Palace, labor, election, and church beat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Business jets’ use in PHL<br>exceeds pre-Covid stats

byMa. Stella F. Arnaldo
April 3, 2023
Next Article

Palace bares locations of 4<br>additional sites for EDCA

Uncategorized
bySamuel P. Medenilla
April 3, 2023

Related Posts

Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC)
Read more
4 minute read

ERC to Meralco, SMC power
units: Don’t end PSAs yet

THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has ordered the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) and two units of San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. to not terminate their power supply agreements (PSAs) until the parties can fully comply with the ERC rules and until the agency has acted on their joint application.

byLenie Lectura
April 3, 2023