Passengers to peak at 140,000 per day this Holy Week–MIAA

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) is preparing for the grand exodus of Metro Manila residents this Holy Week, so passengers are advised to be at their assigned terminals earlier than usual.

In a Viber exchange, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Cesar M. Chiong told the BusinessMirror, “We are averaging between 118,000 to 120,000 passengers a day. For Holy Week, we expect on average, about 130,000 to 140,000 passengers a day, or about 10-percent to 17-percent higher than our average over the last three months.”

So he advised departing passengers to check-in online for their flight, before going to the airport. Also, “be at the airport 3 hours to 3.5 hours before departure for international flights and 2 hours to 2.5 hours for domestic flights,” he added. Lastly, Chiong encouraged departing passengers to immediately proceed to the pre-departure area after completing check-in formalities.

For arriving passengers, the MIAA official said everyone must “complete the e-travel registration online.” Philippine passport holders are to use the e-gates upon their arrival at Naia.

Japan, HK are most popular destinations

ACCORDING to Ritchie B. Tuaño, chairman and general manager at Asiareps Travel Services Inc. outbound travel is expected at its peak this Holy Week, which started on Palm Sunday, April 2.

“Japan and Hong Kong are probably on top of the list for short breaks, followed by Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam,” he said. Having adopted the “holiday economics” scheme, Malacañang has declared April 6 (Maundy Thursday), April 7 (Good Friday) and Monday, April 10 (Day of Valor) as regular holidays, giving Filipinos a break of five days, meant to commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ.

A former president of the Philippine Travel Agencies Association, Tuaño also said South Korea continues to be a popular destination for Holy Week, “although its numbers could have possibly dropped or are less than the actual demand due to the continuing difficulty in getting a visa.” For those going on a longer Holy Week break, they are going to Europe, the Holy Land and Turkey, he added.

It’s mostly families who are going on vacations out of the country this Holy Week, he said, although “there are a few groups of friends,” said Tuaño, adding that the price of tour packages abroad, “are relatively higher primarily because of demand,” and not because of the peso’s weaker value against the greenback.

CEB ramps up flights from Mactan

IF not abroad, Metro Manila residents are also traveling to their usual favorite domestic destinations this Holy Week such as Baguio, Clark, Tagaytay, Boracay Island, Siargao, as well as El Nido and Coron in Palawan. (See, “PHILTOA: Most Holy Week destinations now fully booked,” in the BusinessMirror, March 31, 2023.)

For its part, Cebu Pacific Airways (CEB), the country’s largest domestic carrier, said it has ramped up its number of flights from its Cebu hub for this Holy Week. Carmina R. Romero, director for Corporate Communications for the airline, said in a Viber message, “For international routes, Cebu Pacific resumed its daily Cebu-Hong Kong flights on March 26, in time for those who wanted to take their Easter break in Hong Kong.”

Other flight frequencies that have been increased in time for the Holy Week break, she said, are flights from Cebu to Bacolod, from 15 times to 21 times weekly; Butuan, 21x to 28x; Dumaguete, 11x to 14x; Legazpi, 9x to 14x; General Santos, 7x to 11x; Siargao, 14x to 21x; Boracay, 14x to 25x; and Surigao City, 7x to 10x weekly. The Mactan Cebu International Airport is the second busiest international gateway in the country, with an estimated 12.6-million passenger traffic in 2019, prior to the pandemic.