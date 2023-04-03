Pagcor eyes ₧80 billion from sale of its casinos

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco hit the ground running, so to speak, with the way he revisited the gaming agency’s policies with a view to improving governance and transparency issues while seeing to it that it continues to level up its income stream that helps in the government’s need for revenues.

Currently the third revenue-earner for the country after the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bureau of Customs, Pagcor under Tengco has focused on the need for the gaming agency to get its hands off the operation of its own casinos since there is a transparency and governance issue between that of Pagcor as the regulator and Pagcor as the operator of the casinos.

This just goes to show that Tengco is intent on resolving the issue as it can be likened to having a so-called China wall in the finance world, a term that clearly addresses issues on conflict of interest. By resolving to preside over Pagcor with such transparency and governance issues in mind, Tengco will be able to attract the kind of investments that the country needs and thereby allow the government to weather the kind of financial turbulence that has rocked the West’s banking world.

The evolving stories from the collapse of Credit Suisse, a venerable Swiss banking institution, where hedge fund losses and its banking deals with a cocaine ring were exposed by US senators, no similar thing will happen during Tengco’s watch for being a stickler for transparency. This is why the Philippine gaming agency has seen a huge increase in its bottom line, from just P203 million in end-2021 to P4.5 billion in end-2022.

For this year, there is much optimism that Pagcor will be able to hit its revenue targets with the reopening of the economy that saw foot traffic restored to pre-pandemic levels in restaurants, which even saw the successful holding of concerts with full-packed capacity in the Philippine Arena.

In fact, Pagcor seeks to attain P244.84 billion in gross gaming revenues for this year. This is what the gaming agency submitted as its target to the Governance Commission for GOCCs or government-owned or -controlled corporations.

The said amount, which it submitted to the Governance Commission as its Performance Scorecard for 2023, is 33.13 percent higher than its gross gaming revenue target of P183.9 billion last year, up by P60.9 billion. Tengco is optimistic on attaining this target given the opening of the Philippine borders to local and foreign tourists.

“Since the lockdowns were eased in the country late last year and gaming venues reopened, customer confidence slowly returned and the attendance in our owned casinos slowly improved,” Tengco said, adding that its own casinos recorded a major revenue growth.

For context on the extent of the upswing in the casinos due to the easing in the lockdown rules, Solaire, owned by listed company Bloomberry Resorts, posted net earnings of P5 billion last year, a reversal from its net loss of P4.2 billion the year before. That came from gross gaming revenues of P50.1 billion, 81 percent higher than its P27.6 billion revenues in 2021. Bloomberry said that total GGR has recovered to 84 percent of the 2019 level, propelled mainly by the largely domestic mass tables and Electronic Gaming Machines segments.

This just goes to show that the target of Pagcor of raising P80 billion from the sale of its own casinos is within the ballpark estimates given the kind of revenues that came about following the opening of the economy. This P80 billion price tag for the Pagcor casinos will mean more help that the gaming agency can do for the government’s assistance to the distressed sectors such as the fishermen affected by the massive oil spill in Mindoro.

It is heartwarming to know the way Tengco wants to be graded based on the scorecard of his commitment to the Governance Commission. As cited in its 2023 Performance Scorecard: “100 percent payment of mandatory contributions to recipient agencies; attainment of P1.022 billion net income [less income tax]; and 98 percent collection efficiency of license and regulatory fees from Pagcor’s regulated gaming entities.”

Also, Pagcor seeks to “retain its ISO:9001:2015 certification; 100 percent attainment of 2023 deliverables; 100 percent completion of transactions within the prescribed period; revision of the agency’s Board-approved Competency Framework; and establishment of competency baseline for employees.”