No need for Congress OK for LBP-DBP merger, but…

THE government plan to merge state banks Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) is entirely left by law to the President’s discretion; but nothing stops Congress from conducting hearings to thresh out issues that it deems relevant to the policy decision, according to current and former lawmakers.

Responding to a question by the BusinessMirror on the need for the Senate Committee on Banks to review the proposed merger, Minority Leader Martin “Koko” dL. Pimentel replied in the negative.

Pimentel said there’s “no need for review by the Senate Committee as a prior requirement for validity” but, “upon filing of a resolution, the planned merger of DBP and LBP can be heard by the Senate.”

For his part, former Senate President Franklin M. Drilon pointed out that the law rationalizing state corporations and financial institutions, enacted in the last Congress when he was still a sitting senator, changed the locus of authority.

“Ordinarily, the merger of GOCCs [government-owned and controlled corporations] created by law, such as LBP and DBP, requires the enactment of a law,” said Drilon. He explained that under the GOCC Governance law (Republic Act 10149), which he wrote and sponsored, the legislature delegated to the President the power to merge GOCCs created by law, such as the LBP and DBP.

“The power is with the President; no longer with Congress,” Drilon added.

Caution urged

MEANWHILE, Sen. Imee R. Marcos, who chairs the Committee on Economic Affairs, replied a simple “yes” to BusinessMirror’s query. She did not elaborate. However, in an earlier text message to BusinessMirror, Senator Marcos preached caution in proceeding with the planned merger, which her brother had opposed when he was senator, but now advocates as President.

Senator Marcos, in turn, reminded that the procedures pre-merger should be well thought out given the disparate mandates of the two state banks, as dictated by their charters.

The merger of the two state banks, which had been floated in past years and recently raised anew by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., has drawn much attention owing to the fact that LBP and DBP are being eyed to be the main sources of seed funding for the planned Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

Citing the “long history” of merger attempts between state banks, Senator Marcos last week cited the need to “first clarify the procedure to be undertaken” in the merger.

The result of the merger should see the surviving entity adequately serving the functions of both LBP and the DBP, according to Marcos, replying to a query sent via SMS from the BusinessMirror.

Clarify procedure

SENATOR Marcos recalled that “talks of mergers of government banks have always been going, with UCPB [United Coconut Planters Bank] and LBP being the latest of these government mergers. LBP and DBP have a long history of merger attempts, with the latest in 2014 under EO 198.”

However, she added, “the Duterte administration halted the process, with then Secretary of Finance ‘Sonny’ [Carlos G.] Dominguez citing the need for any intended merger to pass thru Congress, given the distinct nature and purpose of each of these two banks.”

Senator Marcos stressed there is a need to “first clarify the procedure to be undertaken for the merger of the two state banks and be guaranteed that the surviving entity will adequately serve the functions of both LBP and DBP.”

The LBP was formed under RA 3844 in 1963, while the DBP, originally called the Rehabilitation Finance Corp., was created under RA 85. These, she noted, mean “two different laws with differing powers and functions.”

A similar word of caution was aired earlier by both Pimenntel and Deputy Minority Leader Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros, who preached against rushing the merger given the disparate mandates of the two banks and their intended constituencies.