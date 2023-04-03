Muntinlupa on alert for ‘Semana Santa’ with deployment of close to 500 cops

NOT complacent about its achievement to bring down criminality and strengthen the organization’s core values, the Muntinlupa City Police Station will mobilize its full force and visibility this Holy Week with the posting of nearly 500 law enforcers well-trained to perform their duties in a more honest and rapid manner.

According to Muntinlupa City Police Station Chief Col. Angel Garcillano, they are committed to maintain the safety of the public and tourists in the entire duration of the last part of Lent this week.

“So far in our city, the peace and order situation is very relatively peaceful, considering that we have minor cases of crimes involving person and property,” he told the BusinessMirror in a sideline interview during the recent Honest Cops Awards rites led by the Aclan Group of Companies (AGC).

In fact, the head of Muntinlupa’s police force bared that they only received reports on petty offenses like theft, which grew by 10 percent on the average from January to February 2023.

Nevertheless, he raised the alarming increase in rape cases from three to eight during the two periods in review, mostly involving minors victimized by their parents or cohabitants.

With the absence of high-profile cases for the long period of time, he emphasized that criminality rate has remained low and manageable in general.

To avoid lawlessness as Filipino Christians recall the events leading up to Jesus’ death by crucifixion and resurrection, Garcillano said that 490 police personnel would be deployed all throughout Muntinlupa, especially in checkpoint areas, particularly in borders from the cities of Taguig and San Pedro in Laguna.

“Our containment ring, which means there are those guarding the checkpoints in our boundaries and police visibility in the inner barangays. Somehow, it’s very difficult for them [felons] to initiate or execute their criminal activities,” he said.

Adding to this is the program of Southern Police District, led by Director Brig. Gen. John Kraft, on the positioning of patrol guards from time-to-time in economic sites, including pawnshops and logistics hubs; transport terminals and major thoroughfares; as well as places of convergence like churches.

“We focus our presence there so that the people will see that while they are doing their things in those areas, the police forces are there to ensure peace and security,” noted the Muntinlupa police chief.

For his part, Garcillano called for vigilance among the people during Holy Week by advising them to install security devices like CCTV cameras in their homes so they can still view it from their mobile phones when they leave and go to pilgrimage sites.

“But, of course, we always encourage the public na report to us any unusual things or people they observe within or near their properties so that we will be there to prepare the necessary assistance and police visibility,” he stressed.

Honest cops

IN times of crime or any unwanted situation, not only during Holy Week but all times, Garcillano promised that Muntinlupa’s entire police personnel is always available to provide the necessary actions in a fast and honest way.

“We will always respond as quick and effective as possible to any eventualities. When they have those items lost or stolen, it is accounted for and guaranteed to return to them in good hands,” he said, while citing the city’s 35 policeman-recipients of the ACG Honest Cops Awards, including the 17 law enforcer-awardees for March, as proof of the trustworthiness of their ranks. -30-