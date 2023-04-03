More plot twists, characters in drama ‘Abot Kamay na Pangarap’

April 3, 2023
CARMINA VILLARROEL and Jillian Ward in Abot Kamay na Pangarap.
THE surprises never stop as GMA Network’s trending and popular series Abot Kamay na Pangarap welcomes new cast members and offers more exciting twists every afternoon. The soap is headlined by Carmina Villarroel as Lyneth, Richard Yap as Doc RJ, and Jillian Ward as Doc Analyn.

 Seasoned artists Dina Bonnevie as Giselle, the intimidating elder sister of Doc RJ; Leo Martinez as Pepe, Doc RJ’s wealthy yet simple estranged father; and Allen Dizon as Doc Henry, the real father of Zoey, are the newest cast members who add spice to the lives of Doc Analyn, Doc RJ, and Lyneth. 

 While Doc RJ is away to continue his treatment abroad, Giselle temporarily acts as the CEO of APEX Medical Hospital. As the story continues to unfold, Giselle’s character remains an enigma. Is she really a friend or foe of Analyn? 

Giselle also favors Doc Zoey (Kazel Kinouchi) without knowing that she is an illegitimate child of Doc RJ after Moira (Pinky Amador) secretly cheated on him.

 How will Analyn face the harsh treatment of Giselle? When will Doc RJ return and expose the truth that Moira was the one who put his life in danger? How far can Doc Henry go to convince Doc Analyn in transferring to his hospital?

Recently, viewers also witnessed the special participation of Gabby Eigenmann as Benny, the arrogant celebrity chef; Jamir Zabarte as Darwin, the gay son of Benny; and Archie Alemania as Lando, the bomber who threatened APEX Medical Hospital.

 Completing the star-studded cast are Dominic Ochoa, Chuckie Dreyfus, Denise Barbacena, Wilma Doesnt, Ariel Villasanta, Dexter Doria, Jeff Moses, Alexandra Mendez, and John Vic de Guzman.

Abot Kamay na Pangarap is made possible under the supervision of GMA SVP for entertainment group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, with esteemed director LA Madridejos at the helm. It airs Mondays to Saturdays at 2:30 pm on GMA (www.gmanetwork.com). Viewers abroad can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV.

BusinessMirror

