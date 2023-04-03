Marcos asked to address El Niño’s adverse impact

Asenior lawmaker has called on President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to issue an executive order directing specific government agencies to initiate measures to mitigate the impacts of the ongoing El Niño weather phenomenon, which could stretch up to 2024 and cause a national water crisis.

Pending this EO, House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda said the House of Representatives will likely pass the Department of Water Resources bill right in time for Marcos’s State of the Nation Address.

Salceda, who also chairs the House technical working group on measures creating a Department of Water Resources, recommended several measures for adaptation.

The lawmaker said he commends the President “for the EO creating the apex body on water security.”

“The first step is to acknowledge the problem, which he has by being clear about the existence of a water crisis. Now it is time to issue a related directive to mitigate the impacts of El Nino,” Salceda said.

“One, develop small scale short gestation period irrigation system—National Irrigation Administration, provincial engineering office and the Department of Agriculture. Accelerate shallow tube-well irrigation development in selected areas; participatory, accelerated and focused low-lift pump (LLP) irrigation development,” he said.

Salceda also recommends to fast-track the construction of small water impounding projects.

“Remind barangays that they have an obligation to set up rainwater catchment facilities through the DILG,” the lawmaker added.

Salceda also suggested the formulation and implementation of agricultural measures for mitigating the adverse effects of droughts, including measures designed to increase cropping intensity, to optimize unit area productivity, and aimed at decreasing water duty and diversifying cropping system. He also recommends home gardening using pots and recycled containers and plastics.

Salceda also suggested mitigation activities in response to the weather.

He urges the Department of Trade and Industry, the Food and Drug Administration and the DA to maintain the monitoring and control of prices of basic and prime commodities, agricultural products, foods and drugs.

For the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Salceda recommends fuel-tree and fodder-tree plantation, protection of catchment, watershed management run-off storage and recycling, and rehabilitation of watershed areas.

For social services and Government Financial Institutions, the lawmaker opts for crop-insurance extension, especially for severe weather activities while credit facilities should be provided especially for hard-hit areas.

For the Bureau of Fire Protection, local government units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and the Professional Regulation Commission, Salceda recommends performing the transport of drinking and domestic waters and of fodder. The lawmaker said these agencies should ensure better communication, especially in response to health and safety issues, as well as for fire-prevention education campaign and fire-safety inspections.

“For NIA: irrigation projects (repair and maintenance), inter-basin water transfer, and new water resource development, with greater geographical diversification,” Salceda added.

For his part, AGRI Party-list Rep. Wilbert T. Lee reiterated the need for government to urgently roll out mechanisms and infrastructures to help agricultural workers amid the looming water crisis.

Lee also renewed his call for the urgent passage of a measure creating a Department of Water Resources Management (DWRM), as the country braces for the impact of the El Niño phenomenon.

Among the tasks of the DWRM include: Implement necessary policy and resource reforms with respect to the management of all water resources including irrigation, sewage, and sanitation; Monitor and evaluate compliance with the national goals relating to water, irrigation, sewage, and sanitation; Formulate a national updated road map to address the water, sewage, and sanitation requirements of the State; and Improve conservation of water and increase system efficiencies.

If passed into law, P2 billion shall be set aside from any available funds for the organization of the DWRM and its initial operations. Thereafter, funds to carry out the powers and functions of the Department shall be appropriated in the General Appropriations Act.