‘Mabilo mine permits only for MLEDC’

Mt. Labo Exploration and Development Corp. (MLEDC) said it is the sole permittee of the Mabilo Gold Project in Camarines Norte Province.

The company said that based on Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Mines and Geosciences Bureau (DENR-MGB) records, Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA) MLC MRD-V-459, which refers to the Mabilo Gold Project, only pertains to the company.

The Mabilo Gold Project is one of the major traditional gold mining centers in the Philippines. The area is easily accessed from the nearby town of Labo, using a 15-kilometer all-weather road.

MLEDC said the DENR further certified that the MPSA was “issued by the DENR solely under the name of Mt. Labo Exploration and Development Corporation.”

The company issued the statement in light of recent news announcing Galeo Equipment Corp. as a “co-permittee” of the Mabilo Gold Project.

Provincial officials of Camarines Norte had hailed the decision of the DENR and MGB Region 5 granting co-permittee status to the Mabilo Project joint venture (JV) partners.

The Provincial Board of Camarines Norte recently passed a resolution “expressing thanks and appreciation” to the DENR, particularly the MGB Panel of Arbitrators (POA), after resolving to declare Galeo Equipment Corp. as co-permittee and co-contractor to MLEDC under MPSA No. MLC-MRD-459.

The decision recognized and gave importance to Provincial Ordinance No. 52-2017 enacted by the Provincial Board which states that in case there are JV partners in the mining projects within the province of Camarines Norte, the said JV partners should be deemed as co-permittees to ensure accountability in the implementation of mining laws and ensure responsible mining within the province. However, MLEDC maintained its position as the sole permittee on the basis of an August 2020 arbitration ruling of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

SIAC ruled against Galeo and rejected its position to be recognized as a co-permittee in the project.

Galeo elevated the SIAC decision before the Singapore Commercial Court (SCC), but its appeal was denied.

MLEDC then filed for a Petition for Recognition of the SIAC ruling before the Regional Trial Court in Makati City.

According to MLEDC, the basis of the proclamation that Galeo is a “co-permittee” in the Mabilo Gold Project is “unfounded” and “outright runs contrary to the aforementioned SIAC legal proceedings and certification of the DENR

“Moreover, the manner in which Galeo heralds the PoA declaration blatantly and fearlessly disregards the country’s environment department and the arbitration proceedings, wherein it voluntarily participated. Any such decision has not attained finality and the Company will exercise its rights under the law to question it at the proper forum.”