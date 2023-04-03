Kate Valdez topbills ‘Dreamwalker,’ an action-fantasy adaptation

byBusinessMirror
April 3, 2023
Kate Valdez
GMA actress Kate Valdez gets the biggest break in her acting career as she grabs the coveted lead role in Dreamwalker by Filipino-American pop culture blogger Mikey Sutton. This new project is a live-action television multi-series adaptation of the chart-topping young adult Fil-Am action-fantasy graphic novel of the same title. It is based on an original concept by Sutton with his Manila-based artistic director Noel Layon Flores.

Launching the title for the regional market, London/Singapore-based international content investment studio 108 Media will produce Dreamwalker, to be directed by Mikhail Red (Birdshot, Eerie), fresh from the box office and critical success of Deleter at the Metro Manila Film Festival 2022. Completing the creative dream team are the 2022 Content Asia Award Best Director winner Treb Monteras II (Cinemalaya’s Respeto) as showrunner/director, and Los Angeles-based genre maven Kaitlyn Fae Fajilan as headwriter.

The Dreamwalker graphic novel is about a monster-slaying vlogger which has reached the top of the local Filipino comics charts with 108 Media emerging as the eventual winner of the option to produce a premium series adaptation for regional and international audiences in mid-2023 towards an early Q2 2024 delivery.

 Executive producers for the series are Justin Deimen, president of 108 Media; Treb Monteras II; Kirstie Contrevida, creative producer for 108 Media; Abhi Rastogi, CEO of 108 Media; and Michael Sutton.

The company also recently secured a majority stake in one of Asia’s top scripted production companies Revolution Media and purchased management control of one of the UK’s most prominent film/TV financing firms Piccadilly Pictures.

