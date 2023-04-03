Issuance of IRR on inclusive education for learners with disabilities pushed

SEN. Sherwin T. Gatchalian on Monday pressed concerned government authorities to ensure the implementation of an inclusive education system, as provided under the law, for learners with disabilities.

The government must commit to fully and effectively implement the law on inclusive education for learners with disabilities, the senator stressed, invoking Republic Act No. 11650 or Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act, sponsoring timely passage of the enabling law during the 18th Congress.

Citing the 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in the Philippines by the US State Department, the lawmaker lamented that the law was “not effectively enforced and that many barriers remain, including architectural barriers that made attendance difficult for persons with disabilities.”

He noted that stakeholders and advocates have also lamented the non-issuance of the law’s Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) after more than a year since it was passed.

Gatchalian stressed the urgency of issuing the law’s IRR since it will provide the minimum services and conditions in the admissions systems and policies of all schools, including the provision of assistive devices, facilities and infrastructure in the admission process, and other forms of reasonable accommodation.

At the same time, the senator said a US Department of State Report also noted that the government “lacked a clear system” for informing parents of children with disabilities of their educational rights and did not have a well-defined procedure for reporting discrimination in education.

Gatchalian stressed that in order to ensure the progressive realization of the objectives of RA 11650, the crafting of a multi-year roadmap is required to guide government agencies and private stakeholders.

He reminded that the law provides that the multi-year roadmap should contain the current policy, practices, gaps, and challenges affecting the early and basic education of learners with disabilities. It shall set detailed targets and outcomes for a minimum period of five years.

As enacted into law, the senator reminded that it mandates the establishment of at least one Inclusive Learning Resource Center (ILRC) for Learners with Disabilities in every city and municipality. These ILRCs are mandated to implement inclusive education programs and deliver free support services to learners with disabilities.

“While it may take some time before the law is fully implemented,” Gatchalian identified some steps that the government can take, citing, for instance a provision in the 2023 national budget, amounting to P160 million allotted under the Department of Education’s capital outlay to allow each region to convert at least one Special Education Center (SPED) into a model ILRC. This will steadily expand access to inclusive education programs. -30-