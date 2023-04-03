How do companies create a culture that innovates?

IN your experience, how are Millennial and Gen Z workers looking at technology in the workplace?

What we see is that young workers increasingly expect flexible working hours and say that the ability to work remotely is important to them. We have seen companies use the phrase “cloud-based” workers or hubs. As technology, tools, mindsets, and working environments are evolving, what do you think about the future of the workplace? What will the future of work look like?

“Workplace 2.0” is about to revolutionize companies. How can they harness younger, tech-savvy talent—their ideas, their energy, and their ability to break through siloes? And what role should artificial intelligence (AI) play in the workplace now and in the future?

What is your advice on hiring the best tech talent today?

It comes to three things:

Knowing what you need in the role. As AI gets more popular, I think there will be a lot of new roles created, and that’s where companies should know what they really want out of the role.

Meeting candidates where they are, engaging with them where they are and asking what they really want out of the role, knowing that it is a two-way street, and

Finding people on social media. People tend to get creative on social media, and that is where I have hired some of the best talent in the past.

Given the need for mentoring the next generation, how do we successfully create a culture that innovates?

Let’s consider this new kind of culture “Culture 2.0.” Gone are the days of an Instagram workplace or a Disney workplace, where employees were rewarded with ice cream bars or nap pods. We are in an era now where people are looking for a more supportive work environment.

Let’s look at five things when we think of Culture 2.0:

The ability to support our whole selves, not just work selves.

Psychological safety

Flexibility, which could be a hybrid workplace among many other things.

Availability of right tools people need to do their jobs, and

Benefits that support people, be it a daycare, mental health support, or even executive coaching.

In this context, can you explain the difference between AI and generative AI?

AI is just a system trying to do human-like tasks. For instance, whenever you use Google Photos or Amazon Photos and search for an image, the image being brought up is not generative AI, it is just computer vision. There are many kinds of AI: computer vision, natural language processing, linear regression like predicting house prices. However, it is not generative. It is looking at the past data and predicting the next thing.

Generative AI, while only a subset of AI, is reducing the effort it takes to execute in terms of time, people, money, and resources. Companies that take on the role of becoming more tech-focused will give themselves a competitive advantage moving forward.

I also see AI becoming more personalized. Right now, ChatGPT is being used on individuals. But over time, AI will be more verticalized and exposed to different industries, and then personalized to each person. I think then we will all have our own AI co-pilots and assistants in different industries.

How do we manage and involve our organization, business, and teams through rapid change? How do we advise them?

In the era of so much operational activity, it’s important to think about scale. You have to start small, with perhaps one team or one project, but the vision should always be to scale it out.What is the North Star that teams or companies are working toward? From there, setting up goals where people are being led toward a purpose while getting more digital along the way.

In conclusion, we have no choice but to create a culture that innovates!

I would appreciate your feedback on this complex topic on Workplace 2.0 and Culture 2.0; you can contact me at hjschumacher59@gmail.com