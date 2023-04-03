Global headwinds, volatile FX weigh down FCDU loans

THE uncertain global environment and rising borrowing costs caused the decline in foreign currency deposit units (FCDU) that banks granted to residents, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

BSP data showed there was a 5.39-percent decline in FCDU transactions to $9.8 billion as of December 2022 from $10.365 billion in December 2021. There was also a contraction of 1.7 percent from the $9.976 billion posted in September 2022.

However, outstanding FCDU loans granted by banks stood at $15.8 billion as of end-December 2022, an increase of $117 million or by 0.7 percent from the end-September 2022 level of $15.7 billion, BSP data shows.

“Despite the net tightening of overall credit standards of lender banks as a result of uncertainty in the economic outlook, outstanding FCDU loans slightly increased due to higher net transactions of non-residents,” the central bank said in a statement.

“Residents’ transactions dropped amid an uncertain global environment, rising borrowing cost and FX [foreign exchange] volatility,” the BSP said.

Nonetheless, data from the country’s central bank showed outstanding FCDU loans inched up by $69 million or 0.4 percent in December 2022 from the end-December 2021 level of $15.7 billion.

As of end-December 2022, the maturity profile of the FCDU loan portfolio remained predominantly medium-term to long-term debt or those payable over a term of more than one year.

BSP said this comprised 78.3 percent of total, slightly lower than 78.5 percent from the previous quarter.

FCDU loans granted to residents comprised 62.1 percent or US$9.8 billion of total outstanding FCDU loans, of which majority went to sectors such as power generation companies at $2.7 billion or 27 percent of the total.

Other loans were extended to merchandise and service exporters at $2.5 billion or 25.5 percent of the total and management/holding and stock brokerage at $1.2 billion or 12.3 percent of all the loans.

Meanwhile, gross disbursements in the fourth quarter of 2022 reached $14.2 billion and were 3.3 percent lower than the previous quarter’s figure mainly due to decrease in funding requirements of a foreign bank branch affiliate.

Similarly, loan repayments in the same quarter totaled $14.1 billion, a 3.9 percent decrease from the previous quarter’s figure. These resulted in overall net disbursement.

FCDU deposit liabilities reached an all-time high of $47.8 billion as of end- December 2022, higher by $2.1 billion or by 4.5 percent from the end-September 2022 level of $45.8 billion.

The bulk of these deposits at $46.5 billion or 97.2 percent of the total continued to be owned by residents, essentially constituting an additional buffer to the country’s gross international reserves.

Year-on-year, FCDU deposit liabilities increased by $1.8 billion or by 3.8 percent from the end-December 2021 level of $46.1 billion.