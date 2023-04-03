G-Xchange sees GCash dominance in fintech space

EXECUTIVES of G-Xchange Inc. remain optimistic that the firm’s digital financial transactions system “GCash” can continue on a growth trajectory over the year as the company further expands the application’s utility, such as the ability to buy stocks and to manage remittances of overseas Filipino workers.

G-Xchange CEO Martha Sazon said the company, a unit of Globe Telecom Inc., said they are determined to expand GCash, which had a core function of a digital payment system.

“With 10 innovations, we are confident in maintaining our leadership in digital fintech [financial technology] space. This enables us to grow together with Filipinos as they utilize our services to build a brighter future. GCash is positioned to reach more Filipinos as it is backed by the largest digital ecosystem,” Sazon said during the company’s launch last week.

The company introduced new wealth management products to allow its users to invest in the local stock market and buy cryptocurrencies and insurance while they shop online.

G-Xchange Chief Customer Officer Winsley Royce F. Bangit said the company’s “GStocks Ph” is nearing its first 1,000 customers, and will review with regulators before it can be rolled out to other customers.

GStocks is the online retail securities trading services of AB Capital Securities Inc. that will be made available on the GCash app. It is designed through collaboration with the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, through its new crypto service, the company now allows users to gain access to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) such as those of the works of Reed Barrera on the app’s “NFT Hub.”

NFTs are like physical collector’s items, only digital, the company explained in a document. Instead of purchasing an actual oil painting, the buyer gets a digital file. They also get exclusive ownership rights, the firm added. The new system also allow crypto trading through the system of the Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX) platform.

The “GCash for overseas Filipinos,” meanwhile, allows Filipinos in certain countries to download the app using their international SIM cards and use the service as they use it back home, such as sending money sans a fee for GCash-to-GCash transactions.

The said service, which is still in beta version and limited to a number of users, can be accessed in countries like Japan, Australia, Italy, the US, the UK and Canada.

Other services that the company launched included a buy-now-pay-later scheme, a system to borrow load for mobile phones and a real-time foreign exchange service. The app now also allows Filipino travelers to perform cross-border payments in Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and in a number of European nations, among others.

First launched in 2005, the GCash app now currently has 79 million registered users and 5.8 million merchant and social media sellers.