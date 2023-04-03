Filipino exporters bag $50.65-M export sales from Dubai food expo

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), reported on Monday that 18 Filipino food exporters were able to bag over $50 million export sales from the annual food and beverage expo at the Dubai World Trade Center.

“The Philippines generated $50.65 million export sales, surpassing its target by over 300 percent, in the world’s largest annual food and beverage expo, Gulfood 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates [UAE],” CITEM said in a statement.

Under the FOODPhilippines’s banner, CITEM noted, 18 food exporters showcased premium halal-certified, high-value and innovative food products, namely, fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, processed marine products, ethnic and gourmet products, non-alcoholic beverages, confectionery, biscuits, and pastries, and other food and beverage categories.

Moreover, the food exporters generated 400 trade buyer inquiries in this year’s expo, maintaining strong relations with regular buyers, while also establishing leads with new prospects.

“We’re extremely proud that our homegrown manufacturers and exporters exceeded our target generated sales and trade buyers,” CITEM Executive Director Edward L. Fereira said.

With this, Fereira said CITEM would continue to strengthen the Philippines’s presence in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) by promoting Philippine food products and ingredients, especially halal food products. He added that the export promotions arm of DTI would continue supporting Filipino exhibitors in international trade shows.

According to CITEM, Gulfood is the largest annual food and beverage-sourcing event in the world, with 48 percent of exhibitors using the expo as an “entry point” into the market.

Citing data from the Business Research Company, CITEM said the global halal food market value increased to $1.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $2.5 billion in 2027.

As the Philippines continues to tap the large population of Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates, Fereira said the Philippines’s participation in Gulfood is critical to increasing the country’s share of the halal food market.

“We take advantage of the Filipino consumers’ behavior and influence in our bid to bring Filipino food to the mainstream market,” Fereira said.

The Philippine participation in Gulfood is part of the country’s efforts to boost its food exports and help local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) expand their global market, CITEM noted.

Meanwhile, CITEM said the 16th edition of IFEX Philippines, the country’s major international food trade show, would run from May 26 to 28,2023 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

In an earlier statement, the export promotions arm of DTI said this would also help Philippine exports expand markets overseas.

This food trade show, CITEM said, is expected to gather more than 500 exhibitors who will “showcase a wide and diverse range of products,” including beverages, fine food and specialties, fruits and vegetables, biscuits and confectioneries, snacks and crispy savory food products, meat and poultry, dairy products, cereals, grains and starch, seafood and marine products, organic and natural products, raw materials and food ingredients, and equipment and services.