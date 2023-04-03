Electronic-KYC mode now part of BSP rules

byCai U. Ordinario
April 3, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THE electronic Know-Your-Customer (e-KYC) to be launched by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is now part of the latest amendments to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) customer due diligence (CDD) regulations.

The Monetary Board approved the amendments to BSP’s CDD to include guidelines on e-KYC using digital identity (ID) systems, the BSP announced last Monday.

The new rules set out the requirements for the use of digital identification and verification as part of the customer onboarding process of BSP-supervised financial institutions (BSFIs).

“The policy enhancements promote seamless remote identity verification by leveraging on the use of technology and existing e-KYC systems. [The] e-KYC is one of the key enablers to promote innovation and digital transformation aimed at advancing our financial inclusion agenda,” Bangko Sentral Governor Felipe M. Medalla was quoted in a statement as saying.

The country’s central bank said the enhanced rules highlight that the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys)-enabled e-KYC to be launched by the PSA is an acceptable system for KYC under Republic Act 11055 or the PhilSys Act and its revised implementing rules and regulations.

“PhilSys-enabled e-KYC shall be allowed subject to PSA’s applicable guidelines and full implementation of the authentication procedures/methods and other related systems under the PhilSys,” the BSP said.

The central bank said that BSFIs with existing e-KYC systems are given one year to comply with the prescribed e-KYC requirements.

Meanwhile, BSFIs that intend to shift to an e-KYC system are expected to comply with the provisions of the new Circular before the implementation of the system.

Last month, the PSA reported that it has printed over 60 million PhilIDs and ePhilIDs. As of 15 March 2023, a total of 60.33 million IDs have been printed, PSA data revealed.

Of this number, some 33.55 million are PhilIDs dispatched for delivery to registered persons while 26.78 million are ePhilIDs printed at registration centers.

To ensure that more registered persons receive their national ID for their use in transactions, the PSA continues to push the Philippine Postal Corp. (Post Office) to speed up the delivery of dispatched PhilIDs. The PSA also asked its staff in field offices to proactively distribute printed ePhilIDs through plaza-type and house-to-house distribution.

The PSA is also implementing the downloading of password-protected ePhilIDs via mobile devices, which registered persons may access once they receive an SMS notification from the PSA.

Both the PhilID and ePhilID bear a QR code that can be used for easier identity verification and authentication, as opposed to more traditional methods involving handwritten signatures which can be easily forged.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Cai U. Ordinario
Cai U. Ordinario writes macroeconomic and urban development stories. She has received awards for excellence in reporting on the macroeconomy and statistics. Ordinario is also a Jefferson Fellow of the East West Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. She completed her Masters degree in Communication at the University of the Philippines and Bachelor of Arts Major in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

PNB inks deal with PUP<br>for talent recruitment

byBusinessMirror
April 3, 2023
Next Article

CA asked to reverse decision on Newsnet

byJoel R. San Juan and Lorenz S. Marasigan
April 3, 2023

Related Posts

SSS places funds under SECB TAMG

THE Social Security System (SSS), the government’s social insurance program for the country’s private sector workers and their families, has awarded the Trust and Asset Management Group (TAMG) of Security Bank Corp. (PSE: SECB) with a fund management contract, the lender announced last Monday.

byBusinessMirror
April 3, 2023

State pension’s provident fund hits ₧35B

SOCIAL Security System (SSS) President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando L. Macasaet announced over the weekend that the total member savings collection from the Workers’ Investment and Savings Program, or “Wisp,” has reached P35.84 billion from 4.9 million SSS members in its second year of implementation.

byBusinessMirror
April 3, 2023