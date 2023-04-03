Electronic-KYC mode now part of BSP rules

THE electronic Know-Your-Customer (e-KYC) to be launched by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is now part of the latest amendments to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) customer due diligence (CDD) regulations.

The Monetary Board approved the amendments to BSP’s CDD to include guidelines on e-KYC using digital identity (ID) systems, the BSP announced last Monday.

The new rules set out the requirements for the use of digital identification and verification as part of the customer onboarding process of BSP-supervised financial institutions (BSFIs).

“The policy enhancements promote seamless remote identity verification by leveraging on the use of technology and existing e-KYC systems. [The] e-KYC is one of the key enablers to promote innovation and digital transformation aimed at advancing our financial inclusion agenda,” Bangko Sentral Governor Felipe M. Medalla was quoted in a statement as saying.

The country’s central bank said the enhanced rules highlight that the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys)-enabled e-KYC to be launched by the PSA is an acceptable system for KYC under Republic Act 11055 or the PhilSys Act and its revised implementing rules and regulations.

“PhilSys-enabled e-KYC shall be allowed subject to PSA’s applicable guidelines and full implementation of the authentication procedures/methods and other related systems under the PhilSys,” the BSP said.

The central bank said that BSFIs with existing e-KYC systems are given one year to comply with the prescribed e-KYC requirements.

Meanwhile, BSFIs that intend to shift to an e-KYC system are expected to comply with the provisions of the new Circular before the implementation of the system.

Last month, the PSA reported that it has printed over 60 million PhilIDs and ePhilIDs. As of 15 March 2023, a total of 60.33 million IDs have been printed, PSA data revealed.

Of this number, some 33.55 million are PhilIDs dispatched for delivery to registered persons while 26.78 million are ePhilIDs printed at registration centers.

To ensure that more registered persons receive their national ID for their use in transactions, the PSA continues to push the Philippine Postal Corp. (Post Office) to speed up the delivery of dispatched PhilIDs. The PSA also asked its staff in field offices to proactively distribute printed ePhilIDs through plaza-type and house-to-house distribution.

The PSA is also implementing the downloading of password-protected ePhilIDs via mobile devices, which registered persons may access once they receive an SMS notification from the PSA.

Both the PhilID and ePhilID bear a QR code that can be used for easier identity verification and authentication, as opposed to more traditional methods involving handwritten signatures which can be easily forged.