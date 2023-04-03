Editorial Cartoon April 03, 2023

Image credits: Jimbo Albano
USA: A wounded lion?
IT may not be “politically correct” to say it, but capitalism is one the most cooperative of human endeavors. Competition is an essential part of a capitalist economy.
IT may not be “politically correct” to say it, but capitalism is one the most cooperative of human endeavors. Competition is an essential part of a capitalist economy.
Part three
Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco hit the ground running, so to speak, with the way he revisited the gaming agency’s policies with a view to improving governance and transparency issues while seeing to it that it continues to level up its income stream that helps in the government’s need for revenues.
Running a marathon is a test of both physical and mental stamina. Compared to engaging in a sprint, participating in a marathon entails endurance and a concerted effort for that lengthy footrace run. It involves both patience and pace. The same can be said about one’s quest for justice.